Blinken discusses sea route for Gaza aid with Cyprus president

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides on Sunday to discuss a maritime aid corridor from the island to the heavily bombarded and besieged Gaza Strip.

The talks came as the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said relentless Israeli bombing has killed more than 9,700 people in the Palestinian territory, mostly women and children.

Israel has said it will destroy Hamas after the Islamist group's 7 October attacks that Israeli officials say killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

Supplies of water, electricity, fuel and food were cut off to the impoverished and densely populated territory in the aftermath of the Hamas attacks.

Blinken and Christodoulides discussed the situation in the Middle East, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Their conversation at Larnaca airport included "a dedicated, one-way maritime corridor of sustained flow of humanitarian aid from Cyprus to civilians in Gaza", Letymbiotis said.

Earlier Sunday, Christodoulides said France, the European Commission and Israel backed Nicosia's initiative to open a humanitarian sea route.

"On that basis, we are talking with the United Nations because the UN will receive the aid and not Hamas so that it reaches the population," Christodoulides told reporters.

(AFP)



