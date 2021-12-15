Blinken cuts short Asia trip after COVID-19 case among travelling group

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to staff at the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has cut short his trip to Southeast Asia due to a COVID-19 case among his travelling party, a State Department official said on Wednesday.

The decision was made to mitigate the COVID-19 risk and prioritise health and safety, and Blinken had expressed by phone his deep regret to the foreign minister of Thailand, where he was due to attend meetings on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

The positive case was confirmed on Wednesday while Blinken was in Malaysia. He was in Indonesia the previous two days.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Andrew Heavens)