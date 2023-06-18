Antony Blinken hails 'candid' talks on high stakes China trip

Antony Blinken, who arrived in Beijing on Sunday, is the highest-ranking member of President Joe Biden's administration to visit China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held "candid" and "constructive" talks with China's Foreign Minister in Beijing at the start of two days of meetings with Chinese officials, the US State Department has said.

Mr Blinken emphasised diplomacy and keeping "open channels of communication" US officials added.

The trip, the first by a US diplomat to China in almost five years, comes months after an earlier Blinken visit was postponed when a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew in US airspace.

US officials say the main goal of the talks is to stabilise a relationship that has become extremely tense.

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Mr Blinken that Beijing was committed to building a stable, predictable and constructive relationship with the US, state media said. US officials said he had agreed to a visit to Washington at the talks.

Mr Qin greeted Mr Blinken on Sunday morning at the Diaoyutai State Guest House, a lavish estate that typically hosts visiting dignitaries.

The two shook hands as they stood before their respective flags, then sat down with their delegations at long tables to begin their meetings.

The greeting was business-like, underscoring the chilly relations that have developed between the two superpowers in recent years.

The US had been lowering expectations for the trip and both sides have made clear they do not expect any major breakthrough.

The goal, US officials said, was to reopen lines of high-level communication and stabilise relations that have become strained since the balloon incident.

China has staged military exercises near Taiwan, which Beijing views as an integral part of China. The US maintains close ties with Taiwan's democratically-elected government.

There talks follow a full agenda, including meetings with Qin Gang and senior Chinese foreign policy official Wang Yi.

The war in Ukraine, trade disputes over advanced computer technologies, the fentanyl drug epidemic in the US and Chinese human rights conduct are all topics the Americans expect to be discussed.

Chinese officials have reacted coolly to Mr Blinken's visit, questioning whether the US is sincere in its efforts to mend relations.

It is not clear whether he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Mr Blinken is the highest-ranking US government official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

"If we want to make sure, as we do, that the competition that we have with China doesn't veer into conflict, the place you start is with communicating," Mr Blinken told reporters on Friday.

Later he said he hoped to meet President Xi in the next few months.

A meeting between President Biden and Xi Jinping in Bali in November briefly eased fears of a new Cold War, but since the balloon incident high-level communication between the two leaders has been rare.