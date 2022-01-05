Blink Charging Launches Seven Next-Generation Electric Vehicle Charging Products at CES, Powering the Electrification of Transportation Globally

Blink Charging Co.

Blink’s newly launched products

With seven new products spanning home, fleet, multifamily and retail charging, Blink is providing the industry’s only complete, end-to-end solution for the EV ecosystem and addressing critical EV charging infrastructure needs

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today launched seven new products at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), an unprecedented achievement in the company’s 13-year history. The new products include the MQ 200, HQ 200 (Smart and Basic models), Vision IQ 200, and 50kW DC Fast Charger, which offer next-generation EV charging technology across the EV ecosystem, including home, fleet, multifamily, and retail. Some charging products also feature a new vehicle-to-grid technology capable of dynamically balancing energy demand with supply. In addition, Blink is launching two new apps, Blink Mobile App and the Blink Fleet portal, to empower a more seamless, efficient, and affordable charging experience for both consumers and fleets. Blink is located in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall at booth #3623 and will host a press conference today, January 5, at 11:15 a.m. Pacific. The press conference will be live-streamed via YouTube here.

Blink is the only complete, end-to-end global EV charging provider, delivering advanced technology solutions for all EV customers, including consumers, fleets, businesses, retailers, developers, and municipalities. Blink’s unique owner-operator model provides customers and partners with industry-leading charging stations for every location and a 360-degree solution they can rely on in a rapidly evolving market. Offering the most flexibility in the industry, Blink’s personalized and strategic business models also achieve customer goals whether partners want to own, partner with, or host their charging infrastructure.

“With the launch of this next-generation of products, Blink is leading a paradigm shift in what charging infrastructure is and can be,” said Michael D. Farkas, founder and CEO of Blink Charging.

“Pairing more than a decade’s worth of industry experience with the newest charging technology available in the market, we have built products that create reliable and enjoyable charging experiences for customers across the industry. By taking this holistic approach to electrification, reaching consumers, fleets, businesses, retailers, developers, and municipalities, we are making transitioning to EVs easier than ever before, while also helping to deliver on the electrification goals set forth by both public and private entities globally.”

Blink’s newly launched products are included below.

MQ 200

Electrifying the full fleet ecosystem, such as those in trucking, delivery, taxi, rental, public utility, and commercial industries, is a key step in accelerating an electric vehicle future. Driving Blink further into fleet services, the Company is releasing the MQ 200, a 50-amp scalable charging station that meets the unique needs of fleets and locations requiring multiple fast chargers.

​​Designed especially for fleets, workplace, and multifamily locations, the MQ 200 makes deploying numerous chargers at a single location convenient, cost-effective, and scalable. It features an advanced, integrated Plug & Charge functionality which allows any electric vehicle or fleet EV with this capability to start a charge instantly after plugging in.

The MQ 200 communicates with the Blink Network and the Blink Fleet Portal, launched today, via LTE or Wi-Fi connections. The chargers can be deployed using local load management which allows for installation of 2 to 20 Blink chargers on a single circuit, perfect for reliable overnight charging of fleet vehicles in a queue, while the unit’s smart grid functionality allows communication directly with local utilities. The MQ 200 also comes with multiple cable management options which can be paired with all charger deployment methods, whether wall, pole, or pedestal.

HQ 200

With more than 80 percent of EV drivers expected to charge at home, Blink’s HQ 200 is bringing the next generation of home charging to the market. The product comes in two models: the HQ 200 Smart, which provides drivers remote control and intelligence via Wi-Fi, and the HQ 200 Basic, for those consumers looking for a more streamlined solution.

The HQ 200 features 50 amps of output and makes at-home charging easier, faster, and more seamless than ever before. The HQ 200 Smart is equipped with vehicle-to-grid and load-sharing technology, which allows multiple EVs to charge at home on a single, shared circuit - perfect for a household with multiple EVs. The HQ 200 Smart charger is smart-home ready and connects to the new Blink Mobile App via 5Ghz Wi-Fi.

Vision-IQ 200

The Vision product line by Blink pairs the company’s industry-leading Level 2 charging equipment with an impressive dynamic digital media display, offering a full-service advertising capability with an integrated charging station ideal for retail, hospitality, and high-traffic locations.

The Vision-IQ 200 is equipped with one or two 80-amp chargers and offers two 30-inch screens capable of displaying both static and dynamic advertising, while the Blink IQ 200 charging station is compatible with all-electric vehicles. The product is designed to advertise products and services, and property hosts will be offered revenue share opportunities for both charging and advertising income. The Vision-IQ 200 communicates with the Blink Network via LTE or Wi-Fi connections. It can also be deployed using local load management and features smart grid functionality.

DC Fast Wall 50 kW

Blink’s DC Fast Wall 50 kW is a compact, high-performance, and easy-to-install charger with up to 150 amps of output. Packing the power of DC fast charging into a smaller, sleeker wall-mounted charger, the DC Fast Wall 50 kW is the size of a flatscreen TV - a fraction of the size of typical DC fast chargers - and features a new vehicle-to-grid technology capable of dynamically balancing energy demand with supply. It comes as both a wall-mountable or pedestal solution and can charge two cars simultaneously making it ideal for fleet, retail, streetside charging, and all high-traffic locations.

One of the industry’s fastest and most convenient chargers, the DC Fast Wall 50 kW boasts 97% efficiency. It also features fast communications via integrated LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity, a 10-inch touch screen display, and an RFID reader to easily start a charge with a Blink member card, credit card, and Blink Mobile app.

Blink Fleet Portal

An integrated electric fleet management solution, the new Blink Fleet portal is designed to help fleet managers improve operational efficiencies at all levels. The Blink Fleet portal is a smart software platform that connects chargers, vehicles, fleet managers, and fleet drivers – all in one convenient solution – to improve reliability, flexibility, and uptime. The product can also be integrated into existing platforms via API, enabling even more flexibility.

Blink Fleet software offers a comprehensive dashboard with real-time reporting and vehicle diagnostics for fleet managers to track a variety of operations including routing, charging depots and activity, vehicles and drivers, as well as mobile charging in case of rescue needs in emergency situations. It was designed upfront to enable 99% uptime. The software also features smart AI enabled charging to automatically set when, how much and how quickly to charge vehicles, as well as a Smart Grid functionality to communicate with local utilities and avoid off-peak hours.

For vehicle and driver management, the product integrates with vehicle telematics for real-time information for tracking and alerts, daily route management, charging status and history, vehicle diagnostics, and service schedules. The Blink Fleet solution also features a mobile app for drivers that includes charging status, routes, updates, automatic data sync, and communication.

Blink Mobile App

The new Blink Mobile App is designed to make the EV charging experience easier and more accessible for both public and home charging. It puts EV drivers in control with expanded keyword search allowing drivers to search for nearby activities, like a cafe or shopping center, that are in close proximity to a charging station, seamlessly integrating EV charging into everyday life. The Blink Mobile app also enables interoperability with other charging providers’ networks, allowing drivers to charge at a ChargePoint station, for example.

The new Blink Mobile App allows drivers to reserve charging sessions in advance, favorite frequent charging stations, and set charging reminders to take advantage of off-peak electricity rates. The app also provides account and charging history reporting and real-time charging information, which includes estimated time left to charge and estimated costs to help drivers plan their charging sessions.

Blink site hosts will have more flexibility and functionality surrounding pricing, allowing them to more closely mirror real electricity costs and adjust charging rates to EV drivers in response. It will also feature more robust reporting to allow hosts to better manage their costs and understand their location’s use.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports in 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services includes its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms,involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward- looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

