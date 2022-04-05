Blink Charging Builds Out Rural EV Charging Stations with Virginia Clean Cities Grant

Blink Charging Builds Out Rural EV Charging Stations with Virginia Clean Cities Grant
Installation of the publicly-accessible chargers celebrated at ribbon-cutting event in partnership with Virginia Clean Cities and Hampton Inn

Miami Beach, FL, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, in partnership with Virginia Clean Cities, today announced the deployment of 6 charging ports along Route 81 at the Hampton Inn Woodstock. The deployments have been funded in part by a grant from the Mid Atlantic Electrification Partnership through Virginia Energy. They are part of more extensive efforts in the region by Virginia Clean Cities and Blink to make EV charging infrastructure accessible along travel corridors and create a regional EV ecosystem.

“Blink continues to build out EV infrastructure along highways, travel corridors, and across rural America,” said Mike Battaglia, Blink Charging Senior Vice President. “We are honored to work with this premier brand in the lodging industry. Hospitality properties such as the Hampton Inn are a natural and much-needed application of destination charging, providing EV drivers with range confidence as they travel.”

"The Woodstock Hampton Inn & Suites is pleased to add these Blink EV Charging Stations to the services we offer our guests. Offering EV chargers among our suite of amenities is another way we offer travelers peace of mind,” said Allon Lefever, Hampton Inn Owner. “We love that you can charge while you sleep and be confident your car is fully charged and ready for your journey."

“These fast Level 2 chargers allow for the use of clean and affordable domestic energy in all communities in Virginia,” stated Alleyn Harned, Virginia Clean Cities Executive Director. “Our federally supported program seeks to install approximately 200 chargers with Blink in this project across Virginia, Washington DC, Maryland, and West Virginia and to facilitate more projects dedicated to building EV charging infrastructure.”

Virginia Clean Cities, Blink, and the Hampton Inn Woodstock are hosting a ribbon-cutting event today, April 7th, to commemorate the installation and invite local community leaders, business leaders, and the public, along with remarks from state, regional, and local dignitaries, including the Shenandoah Chamber of Commerce. An EV showcase will follow the ribbon-cutting in partnership with local dealerships, where various full EVs and plug-in models will be on display.

Blink is working with hospitality properties to deploy fast Level 2 travel-friendly EV charging stations in conjunction with the Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership grant opportunity. Twenty-two hospitality locations in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C. have deployed or have applied for funding to deploy 48 Blink chargers. The grant remains available through 2023 with a target to deploy more than 200 Level 2 Blink chargers.

###

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 37,000 charging ports across 18 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

ABOUT VIRGINIA CLEAN CITIES

Virginia Clean Cities advances air quality improvement, economic opportunity, and energy security through deployment of alternative fuel vehicles and infrastructure, education programs, and other petroleum reduction activities. More information at www.vacleancities.org and www.driveelectricva.org Stations can be found online at https://afdc.energy.gov/stations/.

ABOUT HAMPTON INN WOODSTOCK

At the beautifully decorated Hampton Inn & Suites Woodstock, VA, our friendly staff goes the extra mile to deliver the exceptional stay you deserve. Intuitively designed for both function and comfort, it is our priority to always have a super clean room, and a warm breakfast for you in the morning, so that you, our guest, have a seamless, best in class experience - every time! That's the 100% Hampton Guarantee.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

