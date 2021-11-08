Blink Charging Applauds Historic $1.2 Trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill with an Estimated $7.5 Billion Targeted for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

Blink Charging Well-Positioned to Deploy EV Charging Stations to Help Achieve the Nation’s Electrification Goals

Miami Beach, FL, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (“EV”) charging equipment and services, is proud to support the historic bipartisan infrastructure bill and applauds the Biden Administration and congressional lawmakers who are taking an important step to improve our nation’s infrastructure, and accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles.

“We are excited by the inclusion of $7.5 billion for EV infrastructure to build out our nation’s EV network,” stated Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “The passage of the federal infrastructure package brings us one step closer to achieving significant funding for the development and deployment of EV infrastructure, a critical component to unlocking mass EV adoption, curbing transportation related emission and creating new jobs with this fast-growing industry. In addition, the bill aligns with the President’s goal that half of the vehicles sold in the United States in 2030 will be zero-emissions vehicles and his aspiration to have 500,000 EV charging stations in place by that same year.”

“This bill furthers the commitment we are already witnessing from local, regional, federal and utility partners who are committed to making EV charging a reality across the country. Thus far in 2021, Blink has been awarded nearly $25 million in existing EV infrastructure grants, rebates, and incentives. Due to Blink’s unique owner and operator modality, we can amplify the impact of these grants, rebates, and incentives to create a robust ecosystem of EV infrastructure,” said Farkas. “In fact, due in part, to these opportunities, Blink has been able to accelerate efforts to widely deploy public EV charging stations across the country.”

“With this legislation, the momentum we are seeing today is just the start of where the industry will go. This commitment by bipartisan lawmakers is pivotal in propelling the industry forward in a strategic and methodical manner, where public actions complement the efforts of private industry to develop the infrastructure required to realize significant and meaningful change for electric vehicles,” said Farkas.

