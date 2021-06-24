Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus has revealed he’s currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

Mark – who sings and plays bass guitar in the rock band – shared the news with fans on his Twitter page on Wednesday night.

He explained: “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer.

“It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

Mark Hoppus performing in January 2020 (Photo: Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images)

The 49-year-old said that he still has “months of treatment ahead”, but insisted he’s trying to retain a “hopeful and positive” attitude.

“Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future,” he added. “Love to you all.”

He also posted a photo of himself in a hospital waiting room on his Instagram story, joking: “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

Mark Hoppus' Instagram message (Photo: Instagram/Mark Hoppus)

Bandmate Tom DeLonge tweeted later: “I too, have been aware of [Mark’s] cancer diagnosis for awhile now.

“And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart.”

I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) June 24, 2021

Drummer Travis Barker posted a picture of himself and Mark on his Instagram story, writing: “Love you @MarkHoppus.”

Travis Barker also shared a succinct but heartfelt message for his bandmate (Photo: Instagram/Travis Barker)

Mark has been with Blink-182 since the trio broke into the mainstream in the 1990s with their hit All The Small Things.

Over the years, the band has racked up a number of UK top 20 singles including What’s My Age Again?, The Rock Show and the ballad I Miss You.

In 2017, they were nominated for their first Grammy for the album California.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.