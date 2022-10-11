Blink-182 world tour is coming to Texas. Here’s when concert tickets go on sale.

Blink-182, one of the most iconic pop-punk bands known for early 2000s hits, will be coming through Texas in July 2023.

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are reuniting for their first tour together in nearly 10 years. DeLonge left Blink-182 in 2015, then the trio got together when Hoppus battled lymphoma in 2021.

“I keep writing music, and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is,” Hoppus said in an August interview with People. “I’m hopeful for the future. I’m just damn glad to be here.”

The world tour from March 2023 to February 2024 includes stops in North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Blink-182 will be joined by punk band Turnstile for the North American leg. In early July, the band will come to Dallas, Austin and Houston.

On Friday, the band will be releasing comeback single “Edging.” Tour tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at blink182.com. Presale starts Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m.

Blink-182 tour dates in Texas: