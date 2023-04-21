Blink-182 Replaces Frank Ocean as Coachella Weekend Two Headliner, Followed by EDM Closer

BLINK182-Coachella - Credit: Skyler Barberio

Blink-182 will headline Coachella Weekend Two. On Thursday, Coachella revealed that Blink-182 will now perform on the main stage in Frank Ocean’s former slot. Multiple sources Las confirm to Rolling Stone that EDM artists Skrillex, Four Tet, Fred Again.. will perform right after.

Blink-182 will perform an hourlong, headlining set at 9:20 p.m. PT before the trio of EDM acts hit the stage at 10:25 p.m. PT to close the festival.

“See you Sunday @coachella,” Blink-182 wrote on Instagram.

An additional lineup change for Weekend Two included Metro Boomin’s slot, which is now being teased as “Metro Boomin & Friends.” He was listed as a solo act for Weekend One, although the famed producer brought out the likes of John Legend, Don Toliver, 21 Savage, Future, Diddy, and the Weeknd onstage during his set.

The performer update comes after a rep for Ocean confirmed that he would not be performing at the festival due to a leg injury on festival grounds during the first week, saying that a doctor advised that Ocean not perform the following week due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.

“It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show, but I enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon,” Ocean said in the statement.

Variety initially reported that Blink-182, who performed during the festival on a smaller stage Weekend One, would replace Ocean as the fest’s headliner.

This is the second consecutive year that Coachella replaces a headliner last-minute after Kanye West pulled out in 2022.

This story was updated at 9:22 p.m. ET to include Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred Again.. performing after Blink-182.

