Blink-182 confirm the release date of brand new music after teasing fans

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus performs at Madison Square Garden in May, 2023 (Getty Images)

American rock band Blink-182 have just announced the release date of new music – and there’s really not long to wait.

The band confirmed that something is happening on September 21 through a link posted on their Twitter. Titled “stall”, the link takes fans to a website of an illustration of a bathroom stall – urinals, decrepit wall and graffiti included. In the stall there’s a small TV, which is showing clips of the band on tour. Next to it is an ever smaller digital clock, which says 9:21 – the American way of writing September 21.

Fans of the band are, predictably, thrilled about the news: “Omggggggg” commented one fan on the video. “Y’all got me squirming,” said another.

Omggggggg — Tom (@TomElliott90) September 12, 2023

Other fans were tired of all the teasing. “You’re dragging this waaaaaaaay too long,” said one on Twitter.

The band had been dropping clues about an upcoming announcement for weeks, with mysterious posters, for example, appearing in some Canadian cities. The posters included the band’s logo and had the phrase ‘One more time...’ written across them.

When the link was shared on Tuesday (September 12) there was also some confusion over whether 9:21 could in fact mean 9:21pm that evening. But 9:21pm came and went with no music release, which is why fans are now gearing up for something to happen next Thursday.

Interesting posters spotted in Toronto! 👀🇨🇦



Lyrics in the background:



Do I have to die to hear you miss me?

Do I have to die to hear you say goodbye?

I don’t want to act like there’s tomorrow

I don’t want to wait to do this one more time



Shout out to Reddit user am_dog! 👏 pic.twitter.com/QMsR5d4mRw — blink-182 Italia (@blink182italia) September 5, 2023

It’s not yet clear whether Blink-182’s new music will be a single or some kind of album, but the latter is feeling increasingly likely. Guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLongue said on Twitter on August 26 that, “@blink182 music video(s) and album are only weeks (days) away. We are finally here.”

The band released their last studio album, Nine, in 2019, and their last single, Edging, in 2022. The track – which went to number one in the US’ alternative airplay charts and reached the 31st spot in the UK singles charts – was released to celebrate DeLongue’s return to the band after the founding member quit in 2015.

Last Autumn, as Blink-182 released Edging, DeLongue revealed on Twitter that the re-formed band had been working on an album.

“The new @blink182 album has some of the most progressive, and elevated music we‘be [sic] ever had,” he said. “I am holding my breath for you to hear these other songs. Edging is fun, and a perfect way to remind u of the fun again. But just u fu**ing wait.”

He also shared an old photo of the three musicians on Instagram, with the caption: “What if I was to tell you we just made the best album of our career.”

Blink-182 are currently on tour, and will be stopping off in the UK for five dates in October. The award-winning band, which is currently made up of Mark Hoppus, DeLonge, and drummer Travis Barker, will be playing two nights at London’s O2 arena on October 11 and 12.