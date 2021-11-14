Bling Bling (BLN), Digifinex Global Listing on the 15th

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2021 / BLN token of Bling Bling, a beauty integration platform launched by Beauty Queen, announced that it will be listed on the global exchange Digifinex on the 15th.

Bling Bling said it has prepared services within the platform that provides various services such as beauty communities, shopping malls, beauty, and investment, in order to attract and increase the interest and participation of women, which are relatively few in the blockchain market.

On/offline education will be systematically conducted on diverse topics for Bling Bling members, and main speakers will be female leaders in finance, technology, and education, who will share realistic experiences.

Bling Token (BLN) is a Klaytn-based token and is also a token based on Ethereum's blockchain technology, and therefore can be used at a lower cost and faster speed than Ethereum while at the same time accepting the advantages of Ethereum, and controls tokens through KAS provided by Kakao.

Bling Token (BLN) can be freely moved with wallets and can be utilized on the Bling Bling and Neo Universe apps.

A Bling Token (BLN) Official said, "Bling Bling can be said as a Beauty Culture Platform that can increase market efficiency and can enable fast, reliable transactions by incorporating Blockchain technology into the beauty market, which has slowed down due to COVID-19 pandemic." and that "Efforts will be made to improve the access and utilization of the beauty and blockchain markets into markets that can be easily and efficiently accessed. Please watch how we proceed."

More details of Bling Token's listing can be found on the website of Digifinex Exchange.

