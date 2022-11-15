NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2022 / New episode from Benevity's Speaking of Purpose podcast.

In Season 2, Sona learns about Indigenous cultures and reconciliation. Together with our guests, she unpacks colonization and decolonization, explores the complex relationship between Indigenous Peoples, non-Indigenous people and corporations, and gains a better understanding of Indigenous philanthropy. Subscribe on your favourite podcast app.

Truth Before Reconciliation

Season 2, Episode 3

Guest: Lourdes Inga, Executive Director of International Funders for Indigenous Peoples (IFIP)

About:

How deeply do you think about the way you give? How can we give in ways that are both impactful and respectful of Indigenous culture and experiences? Lourdes Inga, Executive Director of IFIP, helps us understand the complexities of Indigenous philanthropy.

Indigenous Peoples constitute the largest minority in the world, but the rate of giving to their causes is comparatively low. In this episode, we'll explore solutions to this challenge as well as discuss Indigenous People's self-determination and how it's integral to the positive shifts we've seen in Indigenous philanthropy.

Listen now on your favourite podcast app

Discover more episodes and learn about the podcast on our website

Show notes and learning resources:

Benevity, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Benevity on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Benevity

Website: http://www.benevity.com/

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Benevity





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/725893/The-Blind-Spot-in-Philanthropy



