The Blind Spot in Philanthropy
In Season 2, Sona learns about Indigenous cultures and reconciliation. Together with our guests, she unpacks colonization and decolonization, explores the complex relationship between Indigenous Peoples, non-Indigenous people and corporations, and gains a better understanding of Indigenous philanthropy. Subscribe on your favourite podcast app.
Truth Before Reconciliation
Season 2, Episode 3
Guest: Lourdes Inga, Executive Director of International Funders for Indigenous Peoples (IFIP)
About:
How deeply do you think about the way you give? How can we give in ways that are both impactful and respectful of Indigenous culture and experiences? Lourdes Inga, Executive Director of IFIP, helps us understand the complexities of Indigenous philanthropy.
Indigenous Peoples constitute the largest minority in the world, but the rate of giving to their causes is comparatively low. In this episode, we'll explore solutions to this challenge as well as discuss Indigenous People's self-determination and how it's integral to the positive shifts we've seen in Indigenous philanthropy.
Show notes and learning resources:
United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (click PDF in your preferred language)
Indigenous Canada Course from the University of Alberta's Faculty of Native Studies
"Indigenous Led Funds can be a solution to philanthropy's inequity," by Lourdes Inga
