Blind Man Takes His Hellcat to 123 MPH on Drag Strip

1320video / YouTube

Sheldon recently bought an 807-horsepower 2022 Dodge Challenger Super Stock to take to the drag strip. Nothing too out of the ordinary about that as the Super Stock makes for an excellent drag car. However, Sheldon is not your ordinary drag racer, as he is completely blind.

A new video posted to the 1320video YouTube channel shows Sheldon taking his new car to the track for the very first time. His Hellcat has some mild modifications: an air intake, a tune, a mid-muffler delete, and a few other small bits to give it a little extra power. Up front the car has Mickey Thompson tires mounted on Weld wheels. In the rear, it's wearing Nitto NT05R drag radials on the stock wheels.

Being that this is his first time in the car on the drag strip, Sheldon starts out slow. But eventually, he gets more comfortable and puts down a quarter mile time of 11.52 seconds at 123.18 mph. What is even more impressive is that is not his fastest ever time. In his older 2018 Hellcat, he put down a 10.90 at 128 mph. Remember, this man is doing this without being able to see a thing.

Sheldon does have a passenger with him at all times. The passenger helps Sheldon to stage, and he also provides verbal driving guidance as they head down the track. The passenger also provides a light touch on the steering wheel just to ensure the car stays pointed straight. But it is Sheldon doing the driving and rocketing down the track at over 120 mph without the benefit of sight. It is impressive and inspiring.

This day was a good shake-down, but Sheldon has much bigger dreams ahead. He plans to further upgrade the car with headers, a pulley, and some other goodies. He wants to eventually get into the 9-second range with this car in the quarter mile. But his ultimate goal is to break the 200-mph barrier in this Hellcat.

