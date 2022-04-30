Blind date: ‘I wish I hadn’t gone into so much detail about my star sign chart’

<span>Photograph: Alicia Canter/the Guardian</span>
Photograph: Alicia Canter/the Guardian

Josie, 28, civil servant, meets Ruth, 26, community development lead


Josie on Ruth

Josie
Josie

What were you hoping for?
Anything even marginally better than the dating apps. Good food and company would be a great bonus.

First impressions?
I was quite nervous but we broke the ice quickly because we laughed about the fact she had dirty hands. Turned out her bike chain had broken en route.

What did you talk about?
How we’re both terrible vegetarians (and ordered meat and fish). Music (I probably rambled for too long about Taylor Swift). The sports she plays, including for the Ex-Girlfriends football club, which I thought was hilarious. We also had a classic lesbian moment of talking about star signs.

Any awkward moments?
Not apart from the dirty hands.

Good table manners?
Absolutely. She offered to share all her food, which is a big green flag for me.

Best thing about Ruth?
Her positive energy and nice smile.

Would you introduce her to your friends?
Yes, she can come to Hackney Wick any time.

Describe Ruth in three words
Genuine, sweet, outdoorsy.

What do you think she made of you?
We got along very well, but I was doing a bit of nervous, excited babbling.

Did you go on somewhere?
It was a Tuesday, so no.

And … did you kiss?
A gentlewoman never tells.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?
I wouldn’t have gone into so much detail about my star sign chart. I actually said: “Yeah, but I think my Taurus moon really grounds me.” Cringe!

Marks out of 10?
A solid 7. I had an amazing time but there wasn’t a romantic spark for me.

Would you meet again?
Only if she invites me to watch an Ex-Girlfriends FC game.

Ruth on Josie

Ruth
Ruth

What were you hoping for?
A fun, boozy evening with someone silly that ended in a snog.

First impressions?
Pink coat! She looked lovely and super friendly.

What did you talk about?
The joys of being flexitarian. Our jobs (and the frustrations of working in big systems). Taylor Swift. And whether the waitress secretly hated us.

Any awkward moments?
Turning up late and covered in bike chain oil.

Good table manners?
Excellent food sharer.

Best things about Josie?
Honesty and integrity when she asked for the bill at the end, followed by her total joy when it was confirmed that all our food and drinks were free after a tense two-minute wait.

Would you introduce her to your friends?
Sure, especially the tarot-reading one.

Describe Josie in three words
Big-time hun.

What do you think she made of you?
A bit flustered/scattered – and oily.

Did you go on somewhere?
Only to my disgraced bicycle.

And… did you kiss?
No.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?
I wouldn’t have stayed out late the night before.

Marks out of 10?
8, as a potential mate.

Would you meet again?
Perhaps, a Spotify blend might be on the cards.

Ruth and Josie ate at Quo Vadis, London W1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com

