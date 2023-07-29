Blind date: ‘When we were speaking, I felt like the whole world melted away’

Emily

Emily on Ned

What were you hoping for?

A fun evening with great food and great company.

First impressions?

Very stylish and polite with a great smile. I was glad he arrived before me as punctuality is a big thing for me.

What did you talk about?

One topic easily flowed into the next. My favourite was probably when we did accents – especially his Parisian/French one, ha ha.

Most awkward moment?

The date was far from awkward, but if I have to choose one moment, then probably the first minute when we were deciding what to talk about first.

Good table manners?

Yes, very polite and held great eye contact with his gorgeous blue eyes.

Best thing about Ned?

When we were speaking I felt a bit like the whole world melted away and it was just us chatting about random stuff.

Would you introduce Ned to your friends?

Yeah, I feel like they would probably get along personality-wise, as well as the fact they are mostly creative people so would have a lot in common.

Describe Ned in three words.

Extroverted, indie and arty.

Blind date is Saturday's dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It's been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What do you think Ned made of you?

I’m honestly not sure but I am interested to find out …

Did you go on somewhere?

We stayed until the bar called last orders, then we walked to the station together before we parted ways.

And … did you kiss?

No – but I wish I had kissed him.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Perhaps an offer to continue the date at another bar after the meal.

Marks out of 10?

8.

Would you meet again?

Yes, I would like to.

Ned on Emily

What were you hoping for?

I wasn’t looking for my future wife. I wanted to meet someone new, to have a nice meal and flirt a bit.

First impressions?

Friendly, with beautiful eyes.

What did you talk about?

Life. Relationships. Goals. Exes. Sex. Jobs. The conversation flowed really easily.

Most awkward moment?

Talking about my Magic Mike fantasy. I have an alter ego who is a stripper in the mould of Channing Tatum.

Good table manners?

Yep, fine table manners, but she left the edge of the crust of the pie she ordered uneaten and I felt weird about that.

Best thing about Emily?

Friendly, outgoing and easy to get on with.

Would you introduce Emily to your friends?

Some of them. The polite ones.

Describe Emily in three words.

Ambitious, fun and fashion.

What do you think Emily made of you?

An indie artist – apparently that’s what she wrote in to request.

Did you go on somewhere?

To the tube station.

And … did you kiss?

On the cheek.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Emily is really lovely, but I don’t think there was a spark between us.

Marks out of 10?

7.

Would you meet again?

Maybe.

Emily and Ned ate at Quo Vadis, London W1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com