Blind date: ‘He wasn’t drinking, but looked lovingly at – and sniffed – my glass of wine’

Julia, 28, arts and learning manager, meets Dean, 34, actor and writer





Julia on Dean

What were you hoping for?

If not the love of my life, then at least a couple of good anecdotes.

First impressions?

Tall! Easy to chat to and equally as curious about how the Guardian’s matchmaking works.

What did you talk about?

Creative careers. Holidaying vs travelling. Family. Climate dread. His chocolate addiction and screenwriting ventures.

Any awkward moments?

When he said he wasn’t drinking due to an extended dry Jan and I was halfway through a glass of wine.

Good table manners?

Definitely. He was keen to share lots of food and even let me take home our barely drunk bottle of wine.

Best thing about Dean?

He was interested in lots of things, so we had plenty to talk about.

Would you introduce him to your friends?

Most of them.

Blind date is Saturday's dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It's been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What questions will I be asked?

We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?

No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?

Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com

Describe Dean in three words?

Tall, interesting, easygoing.

What do you think he made of you?

Hard to tell – he didn’t ask a lot of questions so I felt like the one doing all the interrogating. Although he did look disappointed when I said Dune was an average film …

Did you go on somewhere?

Nope.

And … did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I think Dean would have liked a drink, because he looked lovingly at, and sniffed, my glass of wine.

Marks out of 10?

7.

Would you meet again?

I don’t think the vibe was there, but sure, everyone deserves a second chance.

Dean on Julia

What were you hoping for?

The love of my life.

First impressions?

I wasn’t attracted to her and knew that wouldn’t change, so I decided to enjoy the meal and conversation instead.

What did you talk about?

The workings of Guardian Blind Date. Galleries. Julia’s cheesemaking. She asked a lot of questions, which made me conscious that the conversation was a little one-way at times, but she seemed genuinely interested in my life as a freelancer.

Any awkward moments?

We both struggled to work out the menu.

Good table manners?

I was too busy shovelling food in my mouth to notice any glaring faux pas.

Best thing about Julia?

Easygoing. She seemed like quite a sweet person and knew how to keep the conversation flowing.

Would you introduce her to your friends?

It wouldn’t get that far, I’m afraid.

Describe Julia in three words?

Open, unassuming, polite.

What do you think she made of you?

It had been a long day and she said I perked up when dessert arrived, so maybe I was a tad lacklustre.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, we walked together to the tube.

And … did you kiss?

No. I think it was clear from the off that there was no chemistry.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

A more suitable match.

Marks out of 10?

6.

Would you meet again?

I wouldn’t.

Dean and Julia ate at the White Horse in Mayfair, London W1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com