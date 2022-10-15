Blind date: ‘My trousers were a bit tight for such a warm night’

Laura on Tom



What were you hoping for?

Good food, easy conversation, a belly laugh if possible. Absolute worst case would make my Edinburgh Fringe show for next year.

First impressions?

Smiley, friendly, smart.

What did you talk about?

All sorts of things, from theatre to therapy, education to cheese.

Any awkward moments?

Not really, just an early panic that I’d turned up at the wrong restaurant (I hadn’t).

Good table manners?

I’m not too fussed about table manners but we shared food without fighting.

Best thing about Tom?

His openness.

Would you introduce Tom to your friends?

He knows one of my friends already!

Describe Tom in three words.

Joyful, warm-hearted, curious.

What do you think Tom made of you?

I’ll wait to hear – hopefully just that I’m not a total c***.

Did you go on somewhere?

We had some wine in the courtyard.

And ... did you kiss?

A light peck goodbye.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I would’ve ordered a negroni.

Marks out of 10?

This feels mean – I’ll just say gold star.

Would you meet again?

Sure. There’s more wine to drink.

Tom on Laura



What were you hoping for?

Good food, good chat, the crackle of attraction.

First impressions?

Warm, friendly, great smile.

What did you talk about?

All sorts: our jobs, dating, family, theatre, the surrealness of what we were doing.

Any awkward moments?

No, not really. Some very lovely comfortable silences, actually. Laura held conversation well.

Good table manners?

Exemplary: slow and considered eating. I had to check my desire to wolf down food.

Best thing about Laura?

Self knowledge.

Would you introduce Laura to your friends?

Absolutely yes.

Describe Laura in three words.

Engaging, honest, fair.

What do you think Laura made of you?

That’s hard. I think she thought I was good company.

Did you go on somewhere?

It was a balmy evening and I walked her home, we had a drink in her courtyard, talked and giggled.

And ... did you kiss?

A non-lingering kiss at the end of the evening.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

My trousers. They were a bit tight on a warm night.

Marks out of 10?

Not doing this number rating thing.

Would you meet again?

We swapped numbers and have messaged. She was off to Edinburgh for the month with her show so… I wonder how long that drive is? I suppose we’ll see what happens when she’s back.

Tom and Laura ate at Salumi, Plymouth.