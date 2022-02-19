Blind date: ‘I told him I’d come to his magic show, and I’m a woman of my word’

Rhys, 34, touring magician, meets Kate, 26, fintech executive





Rhys on Kate

What were you hoping for?

A lovely evening, getting to know someone, good food, great company.

First impressions?

A very smiley, happy lady. No awkwardness at all.

What did you talk about?

No stone was left unturned. Baking. Broken ovens. Family. Running. Flying trapeze. Boxing. How a comedian’s brain works. How easily we both cry at films and TV. And sleeping habits.

Any awkward moments?

I made a mess with an appetiser – I lost my tenuous chopstick grip on it. She was kind enough not to mention it.

Good table manners?

Brilliant. She decided early doors that chopsticks weren’t the way for her – I wish I’d gone with that, too.

Best thing about Kate?

How interested and engaged with everything she was.

Would you introduce her to your friends?

Yes – especially the flying trapeze group, as I think she’d enjoy that.

Describe Kate in three words?

Warm, engaging, driven.

What do you think she made of you?

I honestly have no idea. I would hope that she found me to be at least entertaining and interesting company!

Did you go on somewhere?

Only the tube. She’s a very early riser and I had a long journey back to Oxford.

And … did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

The conversation on the tube back was ludicrously difficult, between the noise and masks. I feel that it all ended rather oddly.

Marks out of 10?

8.5

Would you meet again?

Happily so. If we ever did I suspect it would be at a parkrun, though she’d be ahead of me all the way around!

Kate on Rhys

What were you hoping for?

A good time and, if nothing else, a great story for the grandchildren.

First impressions?

Not my usual type.

What did you talk about?

The pronunciation of Llanelli. Our love of A-level maths. How Holiday Inns are better than Travelodges. And why pets should always have human names.

Any awkward moments?

Not until the end on the underground. Conversations on noisy London tubes were hard work even before face masks.

Good table manners?

Impeccable. He always ensured my water glass was full, and mastered the chopsticks (unlike me).

Best thing about Rhys?

A great storyteller and has a kind laugh.

Would you introduce him to your friends?

Not as a romantic interest, but maybe when I drag them to one of his shows.

Describe Rhys in three words?

Intriguing, genuine, magic.

What do you think he made of you?

Overexcitable, easygoing, not ready to settle down.

Did you go on somewhere?

We got as far as Oxford Circus, at which point we said our goodbyes.

And … did you kiss?

No. It never felt like the evening was heading in that direction.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

He didn’t show me any magic tricks.

Marks out of 10?

7

Would you meet again?

Probably not “meet” again, but I told him I’d come to his magic show – and I’m a woman of my word.

Kate and Rhys ate at Nanban, London SW9. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com