Blind date: 'I was tipsy and slurring'

Kaisa on Rivkah

What were you hoping for?

I try to go on dates with no expectations. You never know what kind of a connection you’ll have with a person: that’s the fun of it.



First impressions?

Really pretty, and I liked her low voice and red lipstick.



What did you talk about?

Our names being misspelled a lot, feeling disconnected from the British class system, the National Portrait Gallery, the difficulty of delineating personal responsibilities in light of the government’s pandemic policy failures.



Any awkward moments?

Maybe me getting too tipsy and slurring a little about 20 minutes into the date, since I’m a lightweight.



Good table manners?

She had the good sense to order us negronis – perfect for a hot evening.



Best thing about Rivkah?

She seems really fun and genuine. I could talk to her about anything, and she had a lot of interesting stories to tell.



Would you introduce her to your friends?

Absolutely, if she’d want to.



Describe Rivkah in three words?

Lovely, expressive, sincere.



What do you think she made of you?

I had just had my first day at my new job, and my brain was a bit fried. So I was worried I didn’t ask enough questions and seemed too self-centred.



Did you go on somewhere?

I walked her home.



If it weren’t for physical distancing, would you have kissed?

I would have liked to have given her a goodnight kiss, at least.



If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

I wish I had been more attentive, and less overwhelmed by work.



Marks out of 10?

9.5.



Would you meet again?

I would really like to. We exchanged numbers and discussed the possibilities of going for a cycle, or walk around a gallery.







Rivkah on Kaisa

What were you hoping for?

A good way to meet new people during Covid-19.



First impressions?

Lovely hair, very talkative. I was grateful she also needed a drink and went straight in for a negroni.



What did you talk about?

Studying, queerness/polyamory, how weird having our picture taken was, but how nice the photographer was.



Any awkward moments?

I kept swearing, and then realised she did not say one swear word all evening...



Good table manners?

We both commented on how table manners were not a priority over enjoying the food, but she let me have the pickled egg, so that was a plus.



Best thing about Kaisa?

She’s super smart and speaks seven languages, which is six more than I do.



Would you introduce her to your friends?

I think she would like some of my friends more than she would like me.



Describe Kaisa in three words?

Smart, interesting, independent.



What do you think she made of you?

I think she may have thought I was a bit crass. She said she thought I was interesting.



