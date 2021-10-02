Blind date: ‘I thought she might ditch me for the waiter’

Lottie on Amber

What were you hoping for?

A civilised evening, lots of paneer, and for my date not to be someone I’ve previously ghosted on dating apps.

First impressions?

Pretty, with understated confidence. Who wears a white top to a date in an Indian restaurant? What a power move!

What did you talk about?

Our love of cheese (specifically Babybels). Our weird phobias – hers is squash and mine is the ocean. Imagine an ocean of squash – harrowing for us both.

Any awkward moments?

She’d never had an espresso martini. That’s outrageous: the waiter brought one immediately. She also guessed my age as being 31 or 32 – I’m just 26.

Good table manners?

Very. A confident and assertive eater. She insisted I took the leftovers home – a win as the food was wildly good.

Best thing about Amber?

Her tooth gap.

Would you introduce her to your friends?

As long as she didn’t mind that most are my exes, or even more chaotic than I am.

Describe Amber in three words?

Refreshing, sincere and gracious.

What do you think she made of you?

A hot mess who talks a lot and swears more. All of these things are accurate.

Did you go on somewhere?

We ran to the tube in the rain and shared some of the ride home. I had an early train to catch next day, or I’d have insisted on a tequila shot or two.

And … did you kiss?

No kissing before marriage!

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

One staff member looked like Daniel Radcliffe. I wish we’d asked for a selfie.

Marks out of 10?

A confident 7.5.

Would you meet again?

Why not – probably as pals. We have a shared love of tequila and cheese.

Amber on Lottie

What were you hoping for?

To meet someone with energy and a great smile.

First impressions?

Lottie’s positivity was evident from the second she sat down. Her bright blue eyes held warmth and intrigue.

What did you talk about?

Our conversation seemed to grow arms and legs. One minute it was about her undying love for Nicolas Cage, the next about her wonderfully spiritual upbringing.

Any awkward moments?

I don’t imagine Lottie has experienced an awkward moment in her life.

Good table manners?

Fine, although a very slow eater.

Best thing about Lottie?

Lottie is 100% unapologetically confident, tattoo and all. How lush!

Would you introduce her to your friends?

She’d get on swimmingly with my good friend, who shares her passion for history.

Describe Lottie in three words?

Delightful, insomniac, creative.

What do you think she made of you?

Organised but not terribly observant.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, but I think we were both surprised to be out past 10pm.

And … did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

The rain at the end of the evening. I almost fell over on the walk to the station.

Marks out of 10?

Solid 10.5.

Would you meet again?

Absolutely, I’m going to attend a speed dating night that Lottie is hosting and she is going to be very kind and discreet when she tells me I have no matches.

Amber and Lottie ate at Brigadiers, 1-5 Bloomberg Arcade, London EC4.