Blind date: ‘Things got a bit spicy around the main course’

Ruby on Alex

What were you hoping for?

A pleasant evening with a mystery suitor in a nice restaurant.



First impressions?

Well-dressed, polite, perhaps a little bit young? He had a youthful glow, kind of like Peter Pan.



What did you talk about?

Travel, music, family, work – it was all fairly above board at first. Things got a bit more spicy around the main course when we moved on to past relationships, bad dating experiences, politics and feminism.



Any awkward moments?

When we went to get the tube my ticket didn’t work so I had to barge through the barriers and got somewhat trapped in the process … Luckily, we both found it hilarious.



Good table manners?

Very good. He kept the wine glasses topped up, made lots of eye contact and let me through the door first. Chivalry is not dead.



Best thing about Alex?

A good listener, smart, attentive, gentlemanly.



Would you introduce him to your friends?

Yep, defo, he was very easy to get on with.



Describe Alex in three words

Quietly confident, interested.



What do you think he made of you?

Probably thought I was a bit of a nutter. The first glass of wine went straight to my head and I was talking a LOT. Perhaps more down-to-earth than he initially expected?



Did you go on somewhere?

We did indeed ... to a little pub round the corner where we had to down our pints in 15 minutes as it was the first night that the pubs closed at 10pm.



If it weren’t for social distancing, would you have kissed?

Perhaps ...



If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

Very little! I had a great time.



Marks out of 10?

8.



Would you meet again?

I would definitely be interested.







Blind date is Guardian Weekend magazine’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Guardian Weekend magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



Alex on Ruby

What were you hoping for?

A charming “How we met” story, or at least a mildly amusing anecdote.



First impressions?

Well-dressed, nice smile.



What did you talk about?

Naked cyclists in Brighton, Anne Hegerty, whether the ice-cream was lavender-flavoured.



Any awkward moments?

Possibly when Ruby was briefly impaled between the ticket barrier at Oxford Circus after I encouraged her to run through after losing her travel card.



Good table manners?

I was the only one to spill the rice.



Best thing about Ruby?

She was open, honest and very easy to talk to.



Would you introduce her to your friends?

Yeah, I think she would hold her own.



Describe Ruby in three words

Warm, intelligent, enthusiastic.



What do you think she made of you?

I’m not really sure – I think I gave a good impression.



Did you go on somewhere?

Yes, we went for a drink at a bar around the corner.



If it weren’t for social distancing, would you have kissed?

We were somewhat lax on the social distancing at the end.



If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

Considering it was an Indian restaurant, I’m disappointed I didn’t make a Ruby Murray joke.



Marks out of 10?

7.5.



Would you meet again?

It’s certainly a possibility.



• Ruby and Alex ate at Hankies, London W1. They were photographed separately for this image. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com.