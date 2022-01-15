Blind date: ‘We talked so much our food went cold’

Carlos on Tom

What were you hoping for?

Someone fun, ambitious and interesting.

First impressions?

Well dressed. Great smile. Tall.

What did you talk about?

Careers. We talked about our travel stories – he is very well travelled and talked about his time in South America. Gay pride.

Any awkward moments?

Our mutual lactose-intolerance status. It made for a great topic of conversation when we were browsing the dessert menu. I don’t think the waiter fully understood when Tom said he couldn’t have dairy – he was presented with scoops of ice-cream.

Good table manners?

He holds his wine glass by the stem and shared his food, so it’s a yes from me. I wouldn’t say the same for myself – I dropped my steak knife in my lap after almost stabbing myself with it.

Best thing about Tom?

He’s ambitious and knows what he wants out of life. And Tegwen, his dog.

Would you introduce him to your friends?

I’m not too sure they’d have much in common, but why not?

Describe Tom in three words?

Ambitious, chilled and a traveller.

What do you think he made of you?

I’d like to think that I was funny.

Did you go on somewhere?

The restaurant asked if we wanted to go to the sky bar, but it was already 11 – I was on call the next day and he had a PT session in the morning.

Blind date is Saturday’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What questions will I be asked?

We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?

No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Story continues

Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?

Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com

And … did you kiss?

The date wasn’t going that way.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

The dairy-based cheese menu.

Marks out of 10?

7/10. We have stuff in common but want different things out of life.

Would you meet again?

Yeah, for sure, as friends.

Tom on Carlos

What were you hoping for?

Someone kind, open and passionate.

First impressions?

Tall, handsome and a little nervous.

What did you talk about?

Learning languages, our travels, my dog, Tegwen, Carlos’s passion for plants and the quirky gigs he goes to.

Any awkward moments?

The dessert menu was not very lactose-intolerant friendly. My only choice was sorbet – and they still put in balls of ice-cream!

Good table manners?

Impeccable. We talked a lot, so our food went cold, but it was worth it.

Best thing about Carlos?

Very unassuming, but accomplished. His mum must be proud.

Would you introduce him to your friends?

Sure! But he’s the type of person I’d prefer to spend time with in a more chilled setting.

Describe Carlos in three words?

Kind, caring and modest.

What do you think he made of you?

That I didn’t shut up! This was my first night out in a while due to illness, and I was glad to engage with someone new.

Related: Blind date: ‘It would have been better if he hadn’t had to stop for a takeaway on the way home’

Did you go on somewhere?

We spent three hours in the restaurant, so it was already quite late, and he was working early the next day. So, no.

And … did you kiss?

Just a friendly hug.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

More dessert options for the lactose-intolerant community.

Marks out of 10?

10, a perfect gentleman.

Would you meet again?

As friends, yes. He’s already promised to take me to a gig sometime.

Carlos and Tom ate at Gino D’Acampo’s My Restaurant, Liverpool. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com