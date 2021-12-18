Blind date: ‘I can’t fault someone who suggests ordering two types of cheese as a starter’

Rosie, 22 charity worker meets Ella, 24, civil servant





Rosie on Ella

What were you hoping for?

To meet someone interesting, enjoy some nice food and not get roasted in the write up.

First impressions?

She was really friendly and I could tell it was going to be a nice evening.

What did you talk about?

Berlin, where we’d both recently been, London, Morpeth, vegetarian cooking, the Blind Date column (meta), Nick Clegg (negatively), queer fantasy novels, drag kings, yellow carrots.

Any awkward moments?

No, though I dropped a spoon on myself, and a couple at the next table were having a very awkward date.

Good table manners?

Impeccable. We were both up for three courses and sharing multiple starters.

Best thing about Ella?

It’s hard to pick just one thing. She’s really open and engaging. We were able to get to know each other well.

Would you introduce her to your friends?

Definitely, they’d get on well.

Describe Ella in three words?

A lovely person.

What do you think she made of you?

I think positive things.

Did you go on somewhere?

Yes, we found a pub. Ella very kindly bought me a drink, but we left before I could return the favour as we had to catch the tube before it stopped running. (Bring back the night tube!)

And … did you kiss?

No, it was more of a friendly than romantic connection.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I wouldn’t have accidentally ordered a pizza with ham on it!

Marks out of 10?

8.

Would you meet again?

For sure. We might go to some queer venues and events together as friends.

Ella on Rosie

What were you hoping for?

Something along the lines of that famous old Blind Date column: “I left my knickers at a house party we crashed”. Failing that, a fun evening with tasty food.

First impressions?

Smiley. Immediately put me at ease.

What did you talk about?

Cooking, recent holidays, coming out stories, lots of wonderful queer stuff.

Any awkward moments?

Nothing could be more awkward than the hands-on-hips pose I attempted to strike for the pre-dinner picture.

Good table manners?

I can’t fault someone who suggests ordering two types of cheese as a starter.

Best thing about Rosie?

Her genuine interest in the world.

Would you introduce her to your friends?

Sure!

Describe Rosie in three words?

Engaging, funny and interesting.

What do you think she made of you?

Adept at finding a semi-decent pub with seats on a Friday night.

Did you go on somewhere?

A pub in Soho.

And … did you kiss?

We did not.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

To have eaten more of the burrata. I thought about it all the way home.

Marks out of 10?

All 10s.

Would you meet again?

Definitely, as friends. A trip to She Soho has been suggested.

• Ella and Rosie ate at Sycamore, London WC2. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com