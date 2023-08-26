Blind date: ‘I started to rant about Brexit. She said it showed I was comfortable with her’

Karin

Karin on Lloyd

What were you hoping for?

A new experience and good conversation in a great venue.

First impressions?

Well presented. He was a bit tense initially because of being late but I forgave him and the restaurant’s signature martini helped him relax!

What did you talk about?

Plays. Politics. Tony Blair. Not eating meat. Wales. The conversation flowed well and easily, though we didn’t delve too deeply into politics.

Most awkward moment?

When I thought he wasn’t turning up. The staff were lovely though, bringing cocktails and nibbles to keep me going.

Blind date is Saturday's dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions.



Story continues

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com

Good table manners?

Yes. He held back from the food, which we were sharing (I didn’t).

Best thing about Lloyd?

His cultural interests.

Would you introduce Lloyd to your friends?

Some of them.

Describe Lloyd in three words.

Serious, interesting, open.

What do you think Lloyd made of you?

I’m not sure but we certainly didn’t stop talking.

Did you go on somewhere?

No. I had to catch a train home.

And... did you kiss?

No, but we hugged.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

That we had had more time.

Marks out of 10?

8.

Would you meet again?

Possibly.

Lloyd crop

Lloyd on Karin

What were you hoping for?

Someone who didn’t mind me keeping her waiting for 45 minutes. (I blame the restaurant for hiding on a roundabout.)

First impressions?

A beautiful blonde, with lots of patience.

What did you talk about?

Children. Divorce. Edinburgh. Her name, which she said means “clear”.

Most awkward moment?

Me being late. She endured the wait with a cocktail and recommended I try one.



Good table manners?

She was instinctively solicitous about my comfort and wellbeing.



Best thing about Karin?

She’s a winner. Three grown-up children, all thriving. That’s success.



Would you introduce Karin to your friends?

I only have three friends and I hope she would like them.



Describe Karin in three words.

Kind. It’s the only thing that matters.



What do you think Karin made of you?

Shouty and far-right. I started to rant at one point, probably about Brexit, but then apologised. She said it showed I was comfortable with her.



Did you go on somewhere?

She had to get an early train home.



And ... did you kiss?

Let’s just say that we parted in a crowded restaurant and behaved appropriately.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

A shame she had to leave.



Marks out of 10?

Eleven.

Would you meet again?

Of course.

Lloyd and Karin ate at Brunswick House, London SW8. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com