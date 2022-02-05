Blind date: ‘She was understanding about me going to the wrong restaurant’

Toby on Flo

What were you hoping for?

To meet someone interesting and lively with a good taste in music.

First impressions?

Flo was relaxed and friendly; the conversation flowed straight away. She was also completely understanding about me going to the wrong restaurant. I apologised profusely.

What did you talk about?

South Korean dog grooming. The label PC Music and the artists we both love on it. Turning memes into incredible art. Politics (briefly).

Any awkward moments?

I ordered the lamb with mushrooms even though I’m not a big fan of mushrooms. They turned out to be the bulk of it. Flo wouldn’t eat them for me.

Good table manners?

Exemplary. She offered to share her food and was lovely to the staff.

Best thing about Flo?

She has so much art and design talent; I was blown away by her work.

Blind date is Saturday’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What questions will I be asked?

We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?

No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?

Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Story continues

Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com

Would you introduce her to your friends?

Definitely, we’d have a great night out at a gig together.

Describe Flo in three words?

Engaging, creative and sparkling.

What do you think she made of you?

Hopefully as relaxed and easy to talk to as she was.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, we were at the restaurant until quite late. Time flew by.

And … did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

We wouldn’t have forgotten the selfie! Either that or I would have gone to the right restaurant initially.

Marks out of 10?

8.

Would you meet again?

I think so, as friends. I think we’d be great mates – we have lots in common.

Flo on Toby

What were you hoping for?

True love, top grub.

First impressions?

I liked him immediately. His smile was contagious.

What did you talk about?

South London. V-neck T-shirts. His love of planes. Hydrogen power. Covers of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill.

Any awkward moments?

When I was told he was going to be late because he had gone to the wrong restaurant. It was actually very sweet.

Good table manners?

Very good. We shared everything, no spillages.

Best thing about Toby?

He was very funny and easy to get on with. We had a lot in common.

Would you introduce him to your friends?

Of course. They’d really like him.

Describe Toby in three words?

Witty, kind, handsome.

What do you think he made of you?

I think he really enjoyed hanging out, but I’m unsure whether he fancied me.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, but we had to frantically meet up again afterwards on Battersea bridge as we’d forgotten to take our selfie.

And … did you kiss?

I’m afraid not.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I would have left room for dessert and another cocktail.

Marks out of 10?

A strong 8.

Would you meet again?

I would be open to the idea.

Flo and Toby ate at 28-50 Wine Workshop & Kitchen, London SW3. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com

Related: Blind date: ‘Describe Tom in three words? Not Jack Grealish’