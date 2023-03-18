Blind date: ‘She tried to bring up politics but I was worried she was more leftwing than me’

Photograph: Andy Hall/The Guardian

Mariana on Oliver

Mariana.

What were you hoping for?

Not to make a fool of myself, as everyone I know (and have dated) reads the Guardian.

First impressions?

He was fashionably early, which is always a good sign.

What did you talk about?

How London is the best city in the world. The greatness of Abba. Oil companies and the cost of living (is anyone talking about anything else?). How we’re both going to the same Ezra Collective gig.

Most awkward moment?

It was never awkward and we had the gig to talk about. But I don’t think there was much back and forth.

Good table manners?

There was lots of rice on the table when we finished – which I think is a sign of a good meal (or a small table).

Best thing about Oliver?

He is keen on making the most of living in London.

Would you introduce Oliver to your friends?

I think my friends’ energy might scare him a bit.

Describe Oliver in three words.

Friendly, punctual, foodie.

What do you think he made of you?

That I’m way too obsessed with east London.

Did you go on somewhere?

No.

Blind date is Saturday’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What questions will I be asked?

We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?

No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age.

Story continues

How should I answer?

Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com

And ... did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

I would have ordered dessert. Also a bit more banter.

Marks out of 10?

I think everyone always deserves a gold star – that’s why I could never be a teacher!

Would you meet again?

We will probably bump into each other at that gig, but I don’t think there is a spark between us.

Oliver on Mariana

Oliver.

What were you hoping for?

To meet someone new, with similar interests and a potential spark.

First impressions?

Punctual (we both arrived five minutes early), a little nervous and pretty.

What did you talk about?

Work. Football. Travel. Music. Swimming in cold water. Film. TV. A bit of Brazilian and UK politics.

Most awkward moment?

She tried to bring up politics but I worried she was more leftwing than me and we’d clash.

Good table manners?

Impeccable.

Best thing about Mariana?

She has lots of interests, including great music taste and a passion for writing.

Would you introduce Mariana to your friends?

I don’t see why not.

Describe Mariana in three words.

Stylish, friendly, interesting.

What do you think she made of you?

She probably thought I was friendly, but that there wasn’t an attraction between us.



Related: Blind date: ‘I couldn’t think of anywhere to take a sober person on a Friday night in Soho’

Did you go on somewhere?

No, I don’t think that was ever on the cards for us.

And ... did you kiss?

No. Just a polite hug.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

If I’d known Mariana lived in east London, I wouldn’t have got her to trek for an hour to west London!

Marks out of 10?

7.

Would you meet again?

Maybe if we bump into each other at the Ezra Collective gig ...

Mariana and Oliver ate at Dishoom Kensington, London W8. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com