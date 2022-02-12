Blind date: ‘She told me she’d had a negative lateral flow test. Is that today’s version of making a pass?’

Lottie, 35, teacher, meets Tim, 33, doctor





Lottie on Tim

What were you hoping for?

A good meal, some posh vino and to meet someone interesting.

First impressions?

He looked very smart and had a friendly smile and kind eyes.

What did you talk about?

What “maxillofacial” means. Music festivals. How social media is life-sapping. What Guildford’s really like. The frustrations and joys of working in the NHS. Climate change.

Any awkward moments?

I made a bad joke about Colgate Max toothpaste that I then had to explain. Tim very kindly laughed.

Good table manners?

Absolutely. He poured the wine and talked me through how to eat oysters.

Best thing about Tim?

Good company, interesting and easy to talk to.

Would you introduce him to your friends?

Sure, he’s a lovely guy.

Blind date is Saturday’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What questions will I be asked?

We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?

No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?

Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Story continues

Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com

Describe Tim in three words

Genuine, caring, a good listener.

What do you think he made of you?

Slow eater, but hopefully a fun dinner partner.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, we made good use of the cocktail bar at the restaurant.

And … did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Maybe one less glass of wine – the hangover was real.

Marks out of 10?

8. I had a very lovely time, with great food and drink.

Would you meet again?

I’d be open to the idea.

Tim on Lottie

What were you hoping for?

Good food, good company and not to embarrass myself.

First impressions?

Sharp as a tack.

What did you talk about?

Our work. Travelling experiences. Her past career as a steel band musician. And cats.

Any awkward moments?

I think I tried to mansplain what a negroni was, and got it wrong.

Good table manners?

Absolutely. We both handled our oysters like grownups.

Best thing about Lottie?

She is a really good communicator.

Would you introduce her to your friends?

Yes, of course.

Describe Lottie in three words

Confident, fashionable, grounded.

What do you think she made of you?

Apart from charming and handsome? Probably that I was quite awkward.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, but we did make the most of their lovely cocktail menu.

Related: Blind date: ‘He looked at me and said, “It’s OK, I only date older women”’

And … did you kiss?

No, although she did tell me she had a negative lateral flow test. Is that today’s version of making a pass?

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

We managed to solve all the problems in the NHS over dinner, but I got too pissed and have unfortunately forgotten our solution.

Marks out of 10?

I would say 8 but her superb fringe makes it a 9.

Would you meet again?

I’m not sure we had a spark.

Lottie and Tim ate at 28-50, London SW3. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com