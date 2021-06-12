Blind date: ‘She said I could be Justin Trudeau’s younger brother’

Photograph: Sophia Evans/The Guardian

Luca on Charlie

What were you hoping for?

I moved to London during lockdown so was looking to meet new people and have a fun night out. (Maybe also secretly looking for “the one”.)

First impressions?

Charlie looked incredible! We clicked right away and spoke so much that we kept forgetting to order.

What did you talk about?

Our shared passion for Leonard Cohen songs, our different experiences growing up outside the UK. Charlie gave me many great food and drink trips for Trinidad, which I hope is an invitation.

Any awkward moments?

When we met, we couldn’t work out whether to go for an air hug or an elbow tap.

Good table manners?

Absolutely fine. I accidentally double-dipped my bread into the olive oil and spent the entire night hoping she hadn’t noticed.

Best thing about Charlie?

She’s easy-going and good at conversation. A nice accent, too.

Would you introduce her to your friends?

For sure. She works in the same building as my mate’s girlfriend, so a double date could be on the cards.

Describe Charlie in three words

Outgoing, attractive, funny.

What do you think she made of you?

She asked if we should exchange numbers, so I can only assume I made a good impression. She also said I could be Justin Trudeau’s younger brother, which I will take as a compliment.

Did you go on somewhere?

We walked around Canary Wharf for a bit, then spent half an hour trying to find our way back to the station.

If it weren’t for social distancing, would you have kissed?

Possibly.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

To have been a little warmer.

Marks out of 10?

Easily a 9.

Would you meet again?

Definitely.

Blind date is Guardian Weekend magazine’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Guardian Weekend magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What questions will I be asked?

We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Story continues

Can I choose who I match with?

No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?

Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com

Charlie on Luca

What were you hoping for?

At the very least, I thought I might get a good story out of it.

First impressions?

He had nice eyes and a kind, relaxed demeanour. I was worried that I’d arrive and immediately think “nope”, but it was the opposite.

What did you talk about?

Our shared love of Leonard Cohen and Johnny Cash, and the fact that we both come from pretty multicultural backgrounds.

Any awkward moments?

It flowed nicely, and Luca was engaging and easy to talk to.

Good table manners?

Yes, no complaints there. I showed him how to properly pour wine from a bottle, and then immediately felt very pretentious.

Best thing about Luca?

He was curious and open.

Would you introduce him to your friends?

Yeah, I reckon he’d get along with them.

Describe Luca in three words

Bright, funny, open-minded.

Related: Blind date: ‘He pointed out that I’d dropped a tomato on my sweater’

What do you think he made of you?

I think he was pleased with the way the date went.

Did you go on somewhere?

We walked to the station together, with him gallantly opening every door for me on the way.

If it weren’t for social distancing, would you have kissed?

That could have been on the cards.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

More vegetarian options at the restaurant. Also, it not being in a pandemic.

Marks out of 10?

9.

Would you meet again?

Yes, we vaguely discussed going to a gallery when they open.

• Luca and Charlie ate at La Terraza, London E14. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com