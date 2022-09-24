Blind date: ‘He recited poetry to me in the rain’

Photograph: Graeme Robertson/The Guardian

Franca on Jimmy

Franca

What were you hoping for?

A memorable experience. And, if the stars aligned, to meet someone creative, kind and open-minded.

First impressions?

Jimmy was warm and friendly from the off and I felt at ease straight away. Conversation flowed from the moment we sat down and we didn’t stop until closing time.

What did you talk about?

Aphantasia. Wearing pyjamas (I do, he doesn’t). Dungeons & Dragons. Our shared love of Mario Kart. The life span of hamsters. Frank Sinatra. Oh, and he invited me to Turkey.

Any awkward moments?

Perhaps when he told me my starter looked as if it had been vajazzled.

Good table manners?

Great. He was up for sharing and there were lots of fist bumps and high-fives.

Blind date is Saturday’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What questions will I be asked?

We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?

No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?

Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Story continues

Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com

Best thing about Jimmy?

He’s creatively talented, open and has some incredible stories to tell. I laughed a lot.

Would you introduce Jimmy to your friends?

Yes, I’m sure they’d get on.

Describe Jimmy in three words.

Refreshing, creative, charming.

What do you think Jimmy made of you?

We seemed to get on well, so hopefully nothing too terrible.

Did you go on somewhere?

He walked me to my hotel to make sure I got back safely, while reciting poetry to me in the rain. It was lovely.

Related: Blind Date goes to Beijing: ‘I wanted to hold her hand … too fast!’

And … did you kiss?

The poetry must have gone to my head – we did.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I should’ve ordered a different starter.

Marks out of 10?

A solid first-date 8.

Would you meet again?

There’s talk of meeting up.

Jimmy on Franca

Jimmy

What were you hoping for?

Sparks, good conversation and mutual attraction. All were present in spades.

First impressions?

She’s charming, gorgeous and easy to talk to. We quickly reciprocated each other’s honesty and vulnerability.

What did you talk about?

Relationships. Plans. Pets. Political leanings. Neurodivergence. Gaming.

Any awkward moments?

I started talking to her in Italian, only to discover she doesn’t actually speak it.

Good table manners?

Hers were impeccable, and she even complimented me on mine (a first).

Best thing about Franca?

Her social courage. She wasn’t shy about telling me her feelings or how she felt the evening was going. It’s rare to find people on your wavelength.

Would you introduce Franca to your friends?

Absolutely. I’ve shared our selfie with some of my nearest and dearest.

Describe Franca in three words.

Charming, open, resilient.

What do you think Franca made of you?

Well, she described me as fascinating and told me to stop worrying about talking too much.

Did you go on somewhere?

Time was against us.

And … did you kiss?

There was a slightly extended goodbye.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

For it not to have ended.

Marks out of 10?

9.

Would you meet again?

I’ve already put the offer out.

Franca and Jimmy ate at STK Steakhouse, London WC2. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com