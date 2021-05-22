Blind date: ‘He pointed out that I’d dropped a tomato on my sweater’

Photograph: David Levene/The Guardian

Lucas on Lucía

What were you hoping for?

I had low expectations, to be honest. I just wanted to have a good conversation in the open air again.

First impressions?

Lucía was friendly and asked a lot of questions.

What did you talk about?

Why we’d moved to London, things that we did over lockdown and places we’d like to visit once the restrictions are eased.

Any awkward moments?

I don’t think so.

Good table manners?

Yes.

Best thing about Lucía?

Beautiful eyes and an easy smile.

Would you introduce her to your friends?

Yes, don’t see why I wouldn’t.

Describe Lucía in three words

Chatty, friendly and laid-back.

What do you think she made of you?

Honestly, I don’t know. Maybe a bit shy in the beginning.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, we didn’t.

If it weren’t for social distancing, would you have kissed?

Probably not.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

Definitely the weather. Unfortunately it wasn’t a sunny evening.

Marks out of 10?

8.

Would you meet again?

We didn’t plan a second date.

Lucía on Lucas

What were you hoping for?

To spend a lovely evening outside after a long lockdown, while enjoying a good conversation, pizza and a few margaritas.

First impressions?

Lovely smile. I could tell he was a bit nervous and that he’d never done a blind date before.

What did you talk about?

Our shared interest in architecture and history, a bit of politics, how great Mexican food is, Covid and lockdown (obviously) and our plans for when travel is allowed again.

Any awkward moments?

When he pointed out that I’d dropped a tomato on my sweater.

Good table manners?

Outstanding. Unlike me, he ate the pizza with a knife and fork, and didn’t spill anything on himself.

Best thing about Lucas?

He was very equanimous.

Would you introduce him to your friends?

I certainly would, especially to my Brazilian friends.

Describe Lucas in three words

Polite, well-mannered and friendly.

What do you think he made of you?

Hopefully that I’m a good listener and I ask good questions.

Did you go on somewhere?

If you consider the tube to be somewhere, then yes. We said goodbye at Victoria station.

If it weren’t for social distancing, would you have kissed?

I don’t think so. There was no spark.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

I wish we’d had dessert and more margaritas.

Marks out of 10?

6.

Would you meet again?

Despite having had a nice evening, I didn’t feel there was a real connection, so probably not.

• Lucas and Lucía ate at The Botanist Sloane Square x Casamigos, London SW1.

