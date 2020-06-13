Blind date: 'It’s the only date I've had where we talked about syphilis'

Esther on Luke

What were you hoping for?

My usual Lycra-clad type or someone different enough to make it interesting.

First impressions?

His bold shirt and lovely, confident smile.

What did you talk about?

Everything. Road bike vs mountain bike, foraging and seasonal cooking, contraception (I work in contraception and love talking about it), travel and where we would be going if it weren’t for Covid-19, the Northern Ballet – I recommended their Cleopatra and Casanova – and our mutual ambivalence about opera.

Any awkward moments?

I ordered my takeaway to the wrong address. He waited while I rearranged delivery. I have no idea how much time passed but when I returned with my food, he was reading a book.

Good table manners?

Excellent. I barely noticed we were eating on camera.



How long did you stay on the call?

Four and a half hours.

Best thing about Luke?

We could have known each other for years. He made it easy.

Did you introduce him to your housemates?

I live alone.

Describe Luke in three words?

Friendly, fun, reflective.

What do you think he made of you?

Good things, of course. He said I looked beautiful in one of the screenshots he took. Every girl likes that.

Any connection issues?

None at all. It was almost as if we were in the same room.

And... did you swap numbers?

Yes.

How did the call end?

I said I had work tomorrow. He knew I didn’t.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

Apart from the obvious – meeting in real life – nothing. It was lovely.

Marks out of 10?

Solid 9.

Would you meet again in person?

Yes. I would like to go mountain biking.

Luke on Esther

What were you hoping for?

To meet a kindred spirit.

First impressions?

What a beautiful smile! I carried on thinking that all evening.

What did you talk about?

Favourite places in the Peak District, theatre and ballet, attitudes to gender and sexuality in Friends (the television show, not my friends). I can honestly say it’s the only first date I’ve been on where we talked about syphilis and contraception.

Any awkward moments?

Not that I recall.

Good table manners?

She was very good at remembering to actually order food, when I’d have just chatted away and forgotten until it was late.



How long did you stay on the call?

Nearly four and a half hours and, actually, I didn’t get to ask and say half of the things I wanted to.

Best thing about Esther?

She’s confident, enthusiastic, thoughtful and just lights up.

Did you introduce her to your housemates?

No, my housemate was Zoom socialising elsewhere in the house.

Describe Esther in three words?

Engaging, spirited and self-aware.

What do you think she made of you?

Chatty, beardy country boy who’s complimentary, even if maybe he talks about wildlife a bit much.

Any connection issues?

There was a moment when I forgot to unmute my microphone, but it’s not a proper video call unless someone does that at least once.

And... did you swap numbers?

I was just gearing up to ask and she beat me to it!

How did the call end?

With Esther joking that she had work in the morning. Earlier, she’d said she didn’t, and I’d said that would leave her with one less excuse to end the call.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

I’d have been able to get my hair cut in the last two months.

Marks out of 10?

9 – it was a great evening that flew by.

Would you meet again in person?

I’d love to.

