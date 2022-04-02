Blind date: ‘At one point he asked if I had hairy armpits’

Photograph: Alicia Canter/The Guardian

Abigail, 27, designer, meets Ryan, 30, telecoms engineer





Abigail on Ryan

What were you hoping for?

Somebody who doesn’t take themselves too seriously but is still ambitious, like-minded and up for a laugh.

First impressions?

Very sweet – he took my coat straight away and brought me a little bracelet to remember the evening by.

What did you talk about?

Salsa dancing. Ryan’s life goals. Skydiving. Foals. Dream jobs. Duolingo. Morning people v night owls. And at one point he asked if I had hairy armpits.

Any awkward moments?

I chowed down on my plate of olives and almonds while he devoured a big old steak.

Good table manners?

Yes, definitely – the more wine we drank, the more Spanish he spoke.

Best thing about Ryan?

He is definitely a yes person and seemed super confident.

Would you introduce him to your friends?

Probably. I imagine we have quite different friends but he was very entertaining.

Describe Ryan in three words?

Confident, honest, funny.

What do you think he made of you?

I’m not too sure … We laughed a lot, which is always good.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, we went our separate ways. I was still pretty hungry after the date so scooted off to grab a meal deal.

And … did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

A few extra veggie options and maybe a bit of organised fun.

Marks out of 10?

7 – it was an evening well spent but I didn’t feel any romantic vibes.

Would you meet again?

As friends, for sure. I’d quite like a free salsa lesson.

Ryan on Abigail

What were you hoping for?

A relaxed evening with good food and good company.

First impressions?

Abi was friendly and smiled a lot. I liked how she’d done her hair.

What did you talk about?

Her work in graphic design. Travel stories. Indie music. How she’d learn how to skydive if she won the lottery.

Any awkward moments?

We were both nervous at first, but then the conversation flowed easily. I wanted a kiss at the end but it wasn’t to be.

Good table manners?

Yes, especially considering we chose the herbiest dishes possible.

Best thing about Abigail?

Her self-confidence; she’s happy travelling solo and takes pride in her graphic design work.

Would you introduce her to your friends?

She’s really social, so I would.

Describe Abigail in three words?

Open-minded, easy-going, walk-lover.

What do you think she made of you?

I’d like to think she felt comfortable and found me fun and talkative.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, I had to shoot off home, sadly.

And … did you kiss?

Only on the cheek.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

To have stayed out a little later, but I had to catch a train.

Marks out of 10?

It was my first-ever blind date and I would rate it 10/10.

Would you meet again?

We both said we’d be up for meeting as friends and we’ve exchanged details.