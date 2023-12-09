Blind date: ‘Most awkward moment? When I said moussaka was Turkish. Peter is Greek – and was appalled’

Composite: Linda Nylind/Graeme Robertson

Peter on Nick

What were you hoping for?

Interesting conversation and someone with a good sense of humour. And someone not from Hinge.

First impressions

An open smile and an engaging demeanour.

What did you talk about?

Sugababes. Rome – we’d both been there this year. Our friends. Swimming. Dating.

Most awkward moment?

I didn’t feel awkwardness at any point.

Good table manners?

Yes, exceptionally good.

Best thing about Nick?

Nick was really present throughout the date. I felt they were really interested in our conversation and I enjoyed chatting with them. The whole date was relaxing and easy-going.

Would you introduce Nick to your friends?

Sure! Nick seems like a really nice person and I’m sure my friends would have lots to talk with them about.

Describe Nick in three words?

Warm, passionate and chatty.

What do you think Nick made of you?

Nick guessed that I’m someone who wears an eye mask when I sleep. They weren’t wrong.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, but we were at that venue for a very long time.

And … did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

I would’ve ordered more of the bread. The chilli butter that came with it was a treat.

Marks out of 10?

7.5.

Would you meet again?

We swapped numbers. I didn’t feel an immediate romantic spark with them, but you never know.

Blind date is Saturday’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What questions will I be asked?

We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?

No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?

Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com

Nick on Peter

What were you hoping for?

A different kind of experience to a dating app date. Someone who made me laugh.

First impressions?

Great jumper, confident, handsome. He was a bit late, so when he arrived my first thought was: relief. .

What did you talk about?

Pop culture. Girl bands. Queer culture and the “drag race-ification” of language. How we both think our therapists would be the best people to match us on a date. Cooking – he sounds like a great cook!

Most awkward moment?

When I said I thought moussaka was a Turkish dish. Peter is a Greek man – and was appalled.

Good table manners?

Very good. It was small plates so we shared everything – no awkward food moments at all.

Best thing about Peter?

He got the answer right to my best British girl group question: Sugababes. His confidence and humour were attractive qualities, too.

Would you introduce Peter to your friends?

I would. He seems like he’d thrive in that kind of scenario.

Describe Peter in three words.

Confident, creative, funny.

What do you think Peter made of you?

That I was also quite confident, chatty and (hopefully) interesting … with good taste in noughties pop music.

Did you go on somewhere?

We thought about a pub but everything was closing, so we called it a night.

And ... did you kiss?

Just on the cheek after I made a joke about how awkward first date tube station goodbyes are.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I would have ordered more food.

Marks out of 10?

8.

Would you meet again?

I would, either for a second date or as friends.

Nick and Peter ate at Hithe and Seek, London EC4. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com