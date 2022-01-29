Blind date: ‘He looked at me and said, “It’s OK, I only date older women”’

Krissie on Luke

What were you hoping for?

A good laugh and a story for my friends.

First impressions?

Smartly dressed, big smile … Unlikely to be an axe murderer.

What did you talk about?

Travelling. Movies. Family.

Any awkward moments?

When he looked me dead in the eye and said: “It’s OK, I only date older women,” and, “Don’t worry, you don’t look a day over 31.” Spoiler, I’m 31.

Good table manners?

10/10 for eating ramen and edamame with chopsticks. But he suggested we choose each other’s drinks (I’d have preferred to pick my own) and kept forgetting what he’d ordered for me.

Best thing about Luke?

His self-confidence.

Blind date is Saturday’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What questions will I be asked?

We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?

No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?

Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Story continues

Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com

Would you introduce him to your friends?

Sure, but I’d remind them all to use a good night cream the day before.

Describe Luke in three words?

Friendly, warm, forgetful.

What do you think he made of you?

I don’t imagine I’m his dream woman, but hopefully I made him laugh.

Did you go on somewhere?

We attempted to go to a bar, but I feel we were both relieved it was closed.

And … did you kiss?

No, there was a polite wave goodbye.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I wouldn’t have eaten such a big lunch.

Marks out of 10?

6.

Would you meet again?

For a friendly gossip? Sure. Or when I’m next in need of a good ego-check.

Luke on Krissie

What were you hoping for?

Someone who shares a passion for adventure. Failing that, someone who laughs at my awful jokes.

First impressions?

Confident and easygoing, and she looked stunning.

What did you talk about?

Our shared love of travel. The best heavy metal bands. And our experience with dating apps and terrible dates (I won’t share those stories here).

Any awkward moments?

It would take a lot for Krissie and me to get embarrassed! Though we were kicked out of the restaurant because we stayed past closing time.

Good table manners?

Absolutely – eating Japanese food can be a logistical nightmare and she was a seasoned veteran.

Best thing about Krissie?

I suggested we order each other’s cocktails all night. She was all for it.

Would you introduce her to your friends?

For sure, I think they would get on quite well.

Describe Krissie in three words?

Adventurous, unafraid, chatty.

What do you think she made of you?

I’d like to think she thought I was at least semi-bearable and kind of funny.

Did you go on somewhere?

We tried to go to a bar but had left it much too late to get in anywhere.

And … did you kiss?

Not this time.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Maybe ordering less food to leave room for more drinks.

Marks out of 10?

10.

Would you meet again?

We have exchanged numbers, so maybe. It will all depend on her Blind Date responses …

• Luke and Krissie ate at Nanban, London SW9. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com