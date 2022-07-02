Blind date: ‘I left his place the following morning, so you fill in the blanks’

Photograph: Linda Nylind/The Guardian

Lucas on Callum

Lucas (white shirt)

What were you hoping for?

Good company, someone I could relax and be myself around.

First impressions?

I was bricking it but when I saw him I felt better. He wasn’t my usual type but I sensed from his shirt and smile that it was going to be a fun evening.

What did you talk about?

We were both comfortable sharing things you probably shouldn’t on a first date. We learned early on that we’d both spent a night in Sunrise Memorial hospital, Las Vegas, of all places.

Any awkward moments?

Slightly awks moment when we moved on to a bar and bumped into a guy I’d been on a few dates with.

Good table manners?

Yes – I think we were on par with our chopstick skills.

Best thing about Callum?

His cheeky laugh. Very infectious.

Would you introduce Callum to your friends?

Not sure – they are pretty intense and I wouldn’t want to scare him off just yet.

Describe Callum in three words.

Cute, giggly, surprising.

What do you think Callum made of you?

A chatterbox with too many stories, though I like to think I made him laugh.

Did you go on somewhere?

Yes, we went for another drink, then a few more until we got kicked out.

And ... did you kiss?

Well I left his place the following morning, so you fill in the blanks.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Argentina beat Italy at Wembley that night so there were crowds everywhere – I needed a wee but there was nowhere to go, so I had to do it in a cup.

Marks out of 10?

We started at a solid 7 but by the end of the evening we were at a 9 easily.

Would you meet again?

I’d like to hope so.

Callum on Lucas

Callum

What were you hoping for?

A fun night, decent meal and to meet someone I could laugh with.

First impressions?

Super friendly and chatty. He was cute and made conversation easy.

What did you talk about?

What didn’t we talk about? We covered various chapters of our lives. We shared Vegas stories, and let’s just say we’ve both been in situations where we’ve had a few too many.

Any awkward moments?

None at all – he was really good at keeping the conversation going.

Good table manners?

Superb – he was good at sharing the plates around.

Best thing about Lucas?

Definitely his chat – he is very bubbly. It was really easy to spend the evening with him.

Would you introduce Lucas to your friends?

Yes definitely – I think they would find him hilarious!

Describe Lucas in three words.

Funny, chatty, cute.

What do you think Lucas made of you?

He said he liked my laugh, and it was clear we were interested in each other.

Did you go on somewhere?

We might have gone for a drink or two after …

And ... did you kiss?

Maybe once or twice …

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I wouldn’t miss the last Tube!

Marks out of 10?

9 – he started on a solid 8, but I think he deserves a 9.

Would you meet again?

Definitely – he’s really nice.

Callum and Lucas ate at Yatay, London W1.