Blind date: ‘His housemate brought him his dinner dressed as a waiter’

Lucy on Alex

What were you hoping for?

I had no idea what I was letting myself in for. I’d like to think I’m fairly good at dating, but virtually is a bit odd.



First impressions?

Not my normal type, but very cute. He had lit a candle and everything.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

What did you talk about?

Family, friends, the bizarre times we are in, my two-hour walk to work.



Any awkward moments?

I ordered my food before the date so had to pop downstairs to pick it up 10 minutes in, which was a bit awkward and possibly poor form.



Good table manners?

Very good. I stupidly chose pad thai – who eats noodles on a date? I think I spent most of the time with my hand over my mouth.



How long did you stay on the call?

Almost four hours.



Best thing about Alex?

He is funny and charming. I laughed a lot, which was great.



Did you introduce him to your housemates?

I didn’t, but I did meet one of his. When he told me his housemate was bringing his dinner we joked about him being dressed as a waiter, and he actually was; it was really fun.



Describe Alex in three words

Fun, charming, easy to talk to.



What do you think he made of you?

I think we both friend-zoned one another quite quickly but it was a really nice evening.



Any connection issues?

I didn’t have the heart to tell him he froze a few times, but the conversation still flowed nicely.



And... did you swap numbers?

He did take my number at the end – that is kind of how we wrapped up the date.



How did the call end?

I had to be up at six, so needed to get some sleep.



If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

I should have held off on ordering my food early.



Marks out of 10?

7.



Would you meet again in person?

I would see him in a platonic setting. I actually think he’d really suit one of the women I work with – they have a lot in common and are a little more aligned in age.



Story continues

Alex on Lucy

What were you hoping for?

A fun evening with interesting company, good food and outstanding “squin” (squash + gin).



First impressions?

Pretty.

What did you talk about?

Pat Sharp, Big Brother, insoles (for shoes), Edward Ciderhands, Blazin’ Squad, hen dos, eyebrows.



Any awkward moments?

When I had to close the windows because I thought my housemates were listening in. In fact they were sitting outside to get a lockdown haircut.



Good table manners?

Lucy ordered before the call began, but waited for my food to arrive before eating, which was appreciated.



How long did you stay on the call?

Until about 11pm.



Best thing about Lucy?

Lucy was down-to-earth and very funny. We had a flowing conversation for four hours, with no prolonged silences.



Did you introduce her to your housemates?

My housemate brought my food to me. He actually went all out and wore a tuxedo – he did forget a spoon, though.



Related: Blind date: 'It’s the only date I've had where we talked about syphilis'

Describe Lucy in three words

Talkative, walkative, narrative. I’ve really sold myself down the river by trying to use words that rhyme.



What do you think she made of you?

She probably thought I was funny and down-to-earth, but a bit young and immature. Having described myself as having 10/10 chat to the date organiser, I’m not sure I lived up to those expectations.



Any connection issues?

There was a bit of a time lag.



And... did you swap numbers?

We did, but haven’t messaged.



How did the call end?

We swapped numbers, and then called it a night. I think I saw her blow a kiss to the camera.



If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

I would probably wear a headset to improve sound quality. I was too worried that it would make me look like a reporter on BBC News.



Marks out of 10?

7.



Would you meet again in-person?

I doubt we will meet again in person.



• Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com