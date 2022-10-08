Blind date: ‘I hope I made a better impression than I did on our previous date’

Imogen on Ian

What were you hoping for?

An evening that was a bit different from the usual dating sites.

First impressions?

You won’t believe it – we’d had a date in 2020 through Match, so we laughed about that. I recognised him immediately and it broke the ice.

What did you talk about?

Ian’s very interesting with lots of hobbies so we spoke about his walking group, learning Welsh, Portugal, galleries, holidays, Birmingham and how it’s changed. The inevitable swapping dates stories.

Any awkward moments?

When I said I think we have met before – I did wonder if he had recognised me.

Good table manners?

Delicious food, plus an extra cocktail that came with a Brummie twist.

Best thing about Ian?

He offered to walk me home as I don’t live far from the restaurant. Very polite.

Would you introduce Ian to your friends?

Yes, definitely.

Describe Ian in three words.

Warm, intelligent, unassuming – and lovely company.

What do you think he made of you?

I’ve no idea – I’m not even sure he recognised me from previous date.

Did you go on somewhere?

Go on anywhere? No, this is Birmingham, not London!

And ... did you kiss?

A goodnight peck on cheek.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Would not change anything; maybe slightly bigger portions!

Marks out of 10?

7.

Would you meet again?

Yes. My taxi arrived so Ian offered to pay for the extra cocktails and I’ve promised him a coffee. I’m not sure about a love interest but he is a lovely, interesting person.

Ian on Imogen

What were you hoping for?

To meet the lady of my dreams. Failing that, enjoyable company and a nice feed.

First impressions?

Had we met before?

What did you talk about?

Why Timothy Spall really isn’t a Brummie. Singing in choirs. Walking. Why the same carousel of profile pictures come up on all online dating sites. Why we didn’t see each other again after the first time we met.

Any awkward moments?

Yes, we had met before.

Good table manners?

Absolutely, with no qualms about using fingers for tear and share necessity.

Best thing about Imogen?

Nice eyes and smile.

Would you introduce Imogen to your friends?

Definitely. I’m sure they’d get on.

Describe Imogen in three words.

Attractive, engaging, entertaining.

What do you think she made of you?

Hopefully that I made a better impression than the first time we met.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, time flew and we were in the restaurant all evening.

And did you kiss?

On the cheeks, in a “thanks for a lovely evening” style.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I wouldn’t have missed the chance to sit next to Imogen when we got round to snapping a photo.

Marks out of 10?

10.

Would you meet again?

I’m very much hoping so.

Imogen and Ian ate at The Wilderness, Birmingham. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com