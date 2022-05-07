Blind date: ‘I guessed she was 10 years younger but she thought I was older than I am’

Photograph: Alicia Canter/The Guardian

Penny, 60, artist, meets Matt, 60, senior arts lecturer





Penny on Matt

Penny

What were you hoping for?

Lively conversation with an attractive, astute man whose family is central to his life.

First impressions?

A good head of hair and a friendly smile.

What did you talk about?

Creativity. His work in design and my art. Matt’s house renovation. The ins and outs of families. Health and exercise routines.

Any awkward moments?

Both being baffled by a sweetly incomprehensible waiter describing the desserts.

Good table manners?

Impeccable. And he let me try his acorn cake.

Best thing about Matt?

Thoughtful and a good listener.

Would you introduce him to your friends?

I am sure Matt would get on with most people, particularly creative ones.

Describe Matt in three words?

Creative, kind, good humoured.

What do you think he made of you?

Fast-talking, an adoring mum and youthful for my age!

Did you go on somewhere?

No. We were going home to opposite sides of London.

And … did you kiss?

No – we had a friendly hug.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

To have felt more of a romantic spark with someone at a similar life stage.

Marks out of 10?

8, for an interesting conversation over good food.

Would you meet again?

We might do a gallery to continue the art conversation.

Matt on Penny

Matt. Blind Date

What were you hoping for?

Good company, good food and wine and pleasant surrounds, which we got.

First impressions?

Confident, with a nice smile.

What did you talk about?

Children. Penny’s work in foreign countries. Losses we’ve experienced. Shared interests in walking in the countryside and by the sea. Running. Cycling. Painting. My house renovation. Yoga v Pilates.

Any awkward moments?

I guessed her to be 10 years younger than she actually is; Penny thought I was a few years older than I am. I think I managed to laugh it off.

Good table manners?

Extremely good, and relaxed with it. Her choice of wine was sound, too.

Best thing about Penny?

Her high cheekbones, strong nose line and hair – when she came back from the bathroom, I think she’d brushed it out and it shimmered.



Would you introduce her to your friends?

Yes.

Describe Penny in three words?

Youthful, resilient, intelligent.

What do you think she made of you?

Difficult to tell.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, it didn’t feel like that, but we spent a long time in the restaurant.

And ... did you kiss?

Only on the cheek, but that felt nice!

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

A bit more time for a drink together at the bar before the meal.

Marks out of 10?

8.

Would you meet again?

We swapped numbers and agreed to meet at a gallery, or if she has an exhibition of her own paintings.

Penny and Matt ate at HIDE, London W1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com