Blind date: ‘I got way too excited seeing margaritas on the menu’

Katie on Will

Katie

What were you hoping for?

The closest I could get to being on First Dates – without making a fool of myself on television.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

First impressions?

Anyone who arrives earlier than me immediately gets a gold star.

What did you talk about?

How we both have friend groups that organise surprise trips for each other. How Irish men are funnier and more handsome (his words). How anyone without a vice is not to be trusted.My deep fear of turning 30.

Most awkward moment?

When Will tried to take our selfie with the camera facing the wrong way. And the knowing glances from the staff throughout the evening.

Good table manners?

Better than me! I wasn’t going to try eating pan con tomate with a knife and fork, but Will did it gracefully.

Best thing about Will?

All those hobbies! Surfing, skiing, hiking. I don’t think I could keep up!

Would you introduce Will to your friends?

For sure, our respective surprise-trip friend groups would have loads to discuss.

Describe Will in three words.

Kind, adventurous and intelligent.

What do you think Will made of you?

Way too excited at seeing margaritas on the menu.

Blind date is Saturday’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What questions will I be asked?

We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?

No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?

Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com

Did you go on somewhere?

No, I think the evening was winding down and we overstayed our welcome at the restaurant.

And ... did you kiss?

No kiss: we said goodbye on the train and the fluorescent lighting wasn’t quite the vibe.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

It was lovely weather so a second margarita on the roof terrace before dinner wouldn’t have gone amiss …

Marks out of 10?

8. There wasn’t that spark but I had a really fun time.

Would you meet again?

Of course – probably as friends, it would be fun to reminisce on this experience.

Story continues

Will on Katie

Will

What were you hoping for?

Some fun and interesting conversation over a nice meal.

First impressions?

Katie was very friendly with great energy.

What did you talk about?

Spicy v non-spicy margaritas. Niche dating apps. Rainy holidays in France. Coincidently, we discovered that we had both booked holidays for mates and only revealed the destination at the airport.

Most awkward moment?

Me failing to capture the London Eye in our rooftop selfie.

Good table manners?

Flawless on her part. I dropped a croquette.

Best thing about Katie?

Very easy to get along with.

Would you introduce Katie to your friends?

Yes, she is the type of person who could get on with most people.

Describe Katie in three words.

Fun, chatty, confident.

What do you think Katie made of you?

We got on quite well, so nice things I hope.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, but we spent quite a while at the restaurant.

Related: Blind date: ‘I banged my head on the table I was laughing so hard’

And ... did you kiss?

Just a hug goodbye.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Nothing, really, it was very pleasant. Maybe I would have ordered the churros.

Marks out of 10?

8.

Would you meet again?

Unfortunately not – the spark just wasn’t quite there.

Katie and Will ate at Aqua Nueva, London W1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com