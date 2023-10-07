Blind date: ‘We got on the same train home – but he was going the wrong way’

Jake

Jake on Alessia

What were you hoping for?

A fun evening with free drinks.

First impressions?

Nice. Independent kind of style.

What did you talk about?

Pretty much everything. Being naked on Arthur’s Seat. Skinny dipping. The UK class system. Our families.

Most awkward moment?

There weren’t many. At one point she called a hill a mountain and I laughed. She did too, but she said it was because of being multilingual so I felt a bit bad for laughing.

Good table manners?

Yeah, although it’s not something I’d be looking out for.

Best thing about Alessia?

She’s funny.

Would you introduce Alessia to your friends?

Yeah. They’d get on with her.

Describe Alessia in three words.

Confident, chatty, funny.

What do you think Alessia made of you?

Now that I know her type, I doubt I was it. But I think I would have been when we were at university. She said she likes skinny, artsy boys and that’s not me now, whereas it was when I was 22.

Did you go on somewhere?

We tried, but everywhere was closed.

And … did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I would have had a salad that didn’t contain anchovies.

Marks out of 10?

7.5.

Would you meet again?

Yeah, but not for any romantic reasons.

Alessia

Alessia on Jake

What were you hoping for?

A welcome break from dating apps.

First impressions?

Both of us are pretty chatty, so we quickly just got into it.

What did you talk about?

Family. “Bad” movies that you love. I think he may have the best worst film you can like. For readers to guess!

Most awkward moment?

We got on the same train but realised Jake was travelling in the wrong direction. It was a hurried goodbye.

Good table manners?

Our salads flew around as we spoke.

Best thing about Jake?

A jack of all trades with many hidden talents – I definitely couldn’t have predicted his answers to questions.

Would you introduce Jake to your friends?

Yes, he is friendly and very engaging.

Describe Jake in three words

Witty, energetic, irreverent.

What do you think Jake made of you?

I was laughing a lot and I don’t have a quiet laugh, so quite giggly and a good listener, I guess?

Did you go on somewhere?

We walked aimlessly around for a pub but we were past serving time.

And … did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

It was a fun evening but I’m not sure we vibed romantically.

Marks out of 10?

8.

Would you meet again?

We didn’t exchange numbers so I don’t think so.

Jake and Alessia ate at The Prince, London SW6. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com