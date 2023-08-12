Blind date: ‘My friends might be a bit wild for him’

Photograph: David Levene/The Guardian

Philipp

Philipp on Thomas

What were you hoping for?

Anything from love at first sight to a fun evening with interesting conversation and great food.

First impressions?

Friendly, slightly nervous, with a nice smile.

What did you talk about?

Food. Travelling. Work. Running. Movie recommendations. How we were both made to sign up for the date by friends. I especially enjoyed learning about Thomas’s dissertation on queer geography in London.

Blind date is Saturday’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What questions will I be asked?

We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?

No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?

Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com

Story continues

Most awkward moment?

When I asked the sommelier to skip the next wine pairing because I still had three unfinished glasses left.

Good table manners?

Absolutely. And that was impressive, given the large number of delicious plates and drinks on the table! And all the cutlery.

Best thing about Thomas?

Very easy to talk to: he was funny, curious, thoughtful and honest.

Would you introduce Thomas to your friends?

If we stay friends, then definitely!

Describe Thomas in three words.

Friendly, cheerful, relaxed.

What do you think Thomas made of you?

Hopefully someone fun and interesting to have dinner with, adventurous, passionate about my work.

Did you go on somewhere?

We walked to the tube station together.

And ... did you kiss?

He gave me a quick peck on the cheek when we said goodbye.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I don’t think we had that many common interests or hobbies, which slowed down our conversation a bit.

Marks out of 10?

7. I had a really nice evening, but don’t think there was a romantic connection.

Would you meet again?

Not on a date, but maybe to go out for drinks with friends.

Thomas

Thomas on Philipp

What were you hoping for?

Either true love or a free meal. Or both!

First impressions?

He gave off an endearingly nervous vibe but was very friendly and warm which made me feel comfortable right away.

What did you talk about?

His work. My work. Tasting menus. Queer geography. Travel. Our families. He was also intrigued/surprised by how much I like Cologne, which is close to where he’s from in Germany.

Most awkward moment?

I talked too much to fill a few silences.

Good table manners?

Irreproachable.

Best thing about Philipp?

He has turned his passions into a successful business with the aim of making mathematics more accessible for kids. A very worthy profession.

Would you introduce Philipp to your friends?

Definitely. They might be a bit wild for him and his more regimented lifestyle, but I’m sure they would find common ground.

Describe Philipp in three words.

Cute, accomplished, intelligent.

What do you think Philipp made of you?

Chatty. Hopefully, kind. Definitely new to fine dining.

Did you go on somewhere?

We walked to the tube together.

And ... did you kiss?

We hugged.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

He didn’t drink any of the wonderful wine, which made me look like a pisshead by comparison.

Marks out of 10?

Solid 8. Lovely guy.

Would you meet again?

Perhaps as friends. I wouldn’t say no to a coffee or beer sometime.

Philipp and Thomas ate at Pied à Terre, London W1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com