Blind date: ‘Did we go on somewhere? No, he had to go to a party – that he was texting about during the date’

Kiana on Gabriel

What were you hoping for?

Maybe a little flirt, but if not just a good conversation and someone not crazy.

First impressions?

Very Parisian looking – handsome, slim, with a laid-back style – what the Emily in Paris crowd would go crazy for. Lots of good eye contact.

What did you talk about?

Our families, money, success, work, relationships, French culture v American. He would always ping the question back to me, which I liked because it showed he was engaged.

Most awkward moment?

When he started talking about how he usually goes for blondes and if he ends up with a non-blonde he’ll know it’s really love.

Good table manners?

Yes, but less phone at the table on a date. It’s one of my pet peeves.

Best thing about Gabriel?

He is grounded and comfortable in who he is and what he wants. He values genuine connection and wants a simple family lifestyle, which feels rare in a city like Paris.

Would you introduce Gabriel to your friends?

Only the blond ones.

Describe Gabriel in three words.

Kind, authentic, calm.

Blind date is Saturday's dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It's been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What questions will I be asked?

We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?

No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?

Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com

What do you think Gabriel made of you?

He commented on how extremely extroverted I am (I talked to the tables next to us a few times). I don’t know if it was a good or bad thing, but it’s me.

Did you go on somewhere?

No, he had a party he was texting about during the date.

And … did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Less phone usage.

Marks out of 10?

7.

Would you meet again?

Probably not, but Paris is small, so you never know.

Gabriel on Kiana

What were you hoping for?

Nothing much to be honest. To meet someone in a romantic sense, but I was going for the experience, no matter what.

First impressions?

I was happy: well dressed, classic and elegant.

What did you talk about?

Families, work, hobbies – she has recently moved to Paris so I was asking her about that. She likes hosting and she told me her journey into entrepreneurship.

Most awkward moment?

When we parted ways, because I think our expectations were different. I wonder whether she wanted to have another drink but I was a bit tired and I’m not sure it felt romantic for me.

Good table manners?

Perfect.

Best thing about Kiana?

Easygoing and lovely to talk to. She has a great sense of humour. We laughed a lot.

Would you introduce Kiana to your friends?

I wouldn’t be afraid to do so.

Describe Kiana in three words.

Funny, sociable, courageous.

What do you think Kiana made of you?

Perhaps she was a little surprised by my maturity because I’m a couple of years younger than her. Hopefully she thought I was a nice person.

Did you go on somewhere?

No. I didn’t want to push further.

And … did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

The meeting was too early. 7pm is ridiculously early for Paris.

Marks out of 10?

7.

Would you meet again?

Perhaps as friends.

Kiana and Gabriel ate at Miznon Canal, 75010 Paris.