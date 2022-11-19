Blind date: ‘Did we kiss? Yes. Politely, on the cheek’

·4 min read

Andrew on Kath

What were you hoping for?
To meet someone new. I am open to retiring anywhere so met Kath in Birmingham, halfway between her home and mine. I’m willing to travel to meet someone special.

First impressions?
Enthusiasm. We talked easily and happily.

What did you talk about?
Our children. Food. Animal welfare. Green issues. Brexit. Electric cars. Natural disasters. Faith. The Proms. The sudden death of her husband, and my divorce. Empty nest syndrome.

Any awkward moments?
Very few, I would say.

Good table manners?
There weren’t any issues for me.

Best thing about Kath?
Her enthusiasm and commitment to her music and to life. She was full of plans for a future without her husband.

Would you introduce Kath to your friends?
Yes.

Describe Kath in three words.
Enthusiastic, energetic, musical.

What do you think she made of you?
I can come across as overpowering but I didn’t think we’d find that a problem.

Did you go on somewhere?
No, we didn’t.

And … did you kiss?
No. We hugged goodbye at the end.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?
If we had been more local we could perhaps have relaxed more.

Marks out of 10?
8.

Would you meet again?
Yes. We spoke of it, as she does come to London and I will be house hunting in the north over the next year.

Kath on Andrew

Kath
Kath

60, retired teacher

What were you hoping for?
A wide-ranging chat with an interested gentleman.

First impressions?
Patient and good humoured. Being late is stressful, so I was a bit flustered.

What did you talk about?
Family. Retirement hopes. Dogs. The pleasures of a good canal system.

Any awkward moments?
I may have asked too many questions but Andrew was always very polite and answered them.

Good table manners?
No problems that I could discern for Andrew, but I struggled to delicately munch my juicy rainbow salad.

Best thing about Andrew?
He is a very sensitive gentleman who cares deeply about his family, a value I respect and share. He also takes pleasure in the simple things in life, as do I.

Would you introduce Andrew to your friends?
Yes, I think Andrew would feel comfortable with my friends.

Describe Andrew in three words.
Patient, interested and funny.

What do you think he made of you?
Lively, chatty.

Did you go on somewhere?
No, Andrew had a meeting to attend and I took the opportunity to catch up with my daughter.

And … did you kiss?
Politely on the cheek.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?
We would have been hiking up a hill with the dogs.

Marks out of 10?
8.

Would you meet again?
We swapped numbers.

Andrew and Kath ate at Saint Pauls House, Birmingham. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com

