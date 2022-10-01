Blind date: ‘Did we kiss? No, we’re saving that for next time’

Plamena

Plamena on Nathan



What were you hoping for?

To enjoy a delicious dinner and engaging conversation with someone with an open mind and similar values and beliefs.



First impressions?

Nathan was very bubbly and curious. He was also dressed well, had a great smile and lots of tattoos, which I liked.



What did you talk about?

Travelling. Fitness. Food. Our jobs and family stories. I was surprised how much we had in common. We share similar views on virtually everything, as if I’d met the male version of me!



Any awkward moments?

No, it felt smooth throughout.



Good table manners?

I feel I have to say “impeccable”. And they were!



Best thing about Nathan?

His curiosity and willingness to try new things.



Would you introduce him to your friends?

Yes, I think they’d get on well.



Describe Nathan in three words.

Open-minded, adventurous, driven.



What do you think he made of you?

We stayed out till late, he asked for my number, and texted that night so I’m pretty sure he had a good time.



Did you go on somewhere?

Yes, we went for drinks (I love that he’s also a gin and tonic fan). And the conversation continued to flow.



And … did you kiss?

No, we’re saving that for next time.



If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

To go on for longer; it felt like we had so much to talk about that five hours weren’t enough.



Marks out of 10?

Ten, because I couldn’t have asked for a more enjoyable night.



Would you meet again?

Yes, it’s in the diary already.

Nathan

Nathan on Plamena



What were you hoping for?

I wanted to meet someone fun and interesting to eat some good food with and drink the night away.

First impressions?

She was really lovely, great smile and seemed fun.

What did you talk about?

Everything … I chat a lot generally and especially when I’m a bit nervous.

Any awkward moments?

None at all – well, not from my side anyway. It felt as if I’d met her before and there was little to no small talk.

Good table manners?

Nothing to complain about.

Best thing about Plamena?

Her sense of adventure.

Would you introduce her to your friends?

Yes, 100% – she loves a gin and tonic, so she’d fit right in.

Describe Plamena in three words.

Interesting. Fun. Gin.

What do you think she made of you?

I dread to think! I’m hoping she enjoyed her time with me.

Did you go on somewhere?

We stayed at the restaurant until closing time and then went to the pub.

And … did you kiss?

No, I feel a kiss in a busy restaurant in which everyone knew we were on a blind date would have been a bit strong.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I wish I could have eaten more.

Marks out of 10?

8.7.

Would you meet again? Definitely!

