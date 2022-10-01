Blind date: ‘Did we kiss? No, we’re saving that for next time’

Plamena
Plamena

Plamena on Nathan


What were you hoping for?
To enjoy a delicious dinner and engaging conversation with someone with an open mind and similar values and beliefs.

First impressions?
Nathan was very bubbly and curious. He was also dressed well, had a great smile and lots of tattoos, which I liked.

What did you talk about?
Travelling. Fitness. Food. Our jobs and family stories. I was surprised how much we had in common. We share similar views on virtually everything, as if I’d met the male version of me!

Any awkward moments?
No, it felt smooth throughout.

Good table manners?
I feel I have to say “impeccable”. And they were!

Best thing about Nathan?
His curiosity and willingness to try new things.

Would you introduce him to your friends?
Yes, I think they’d get on well.

Describe Nathan in three words.
Open-minded, adventurous, driven.

What do you think he made of you?
We stayed out till late, he asked for my number, and texted that night so I’m pretty sure he had a good time.

Did you go on somewhere?
Yes, we went for drinks (I love that he’s also a gin and tonic fan). And the conversation continued to flow.

And … did you kiss?
No, we’re saving that for next time.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?
To go on for longer; it felt like we had so much to talk about that five hours weren’t enough.

Marks out of 10?
Ten, because I couldn’t have asked for a more enjoyable night.

Would you meet again?
Yes, it’s in the diary already.

Blind date is Saturday’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.

What questions will I be asked?
We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?
No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Can I pick the photograph?
No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?
Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?
Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?
No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Will you find me The One?
We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?
Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply
Email blind.date@theguardian.com

Nathan
Nathan

Nathan on Plamena


What were you hoping for?
I wanted to meet someone fun and interesting to eat some good food with and drink the night away.

First impressions?
She was really lovely, great smile and seemed fun.

What did you talk about?
Everything … I chat a lot generally and especially when I’m a bit nervous.

Any awkward moments?
None at all – well, not from my side anyway. It felt as if I’d met her before and there was little to no small talk.

Good table manners?
Nothing to complain about.

Best thing about Plamena?
Her sense of adventure.

Would you introduce her to your friends?
Yes, 100% – she loves a gin and tonic, so she’d fit right in.

Describe Plamena in three words.
Interesting. Fun. Gin.

What do you think she made of you?
I dread to think! I’m hoping she enjoyed her time with me.

Did you go on somewhere?
We stayed at the restaurant until closing time and then went to the pub.

And … did you kiss?
No, I feel a kiss in a busy restaurant in which everyone knew we were on a blind date would have been a bit strong.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?
I wish I could have eaten more.

Marks out of 10?
8.7.

Would you meet again? Definitely!

Plamena and Nathan ate at Parrillan Borough Yards, London SE1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com

