Blind date: ‘Describe Tom in three words? Not Jack Grealish’

Ellie on Tom

What were you hoping for?

Flowing conversation, free food and to meet my future husband.

First impressions?

He was smartly dressed and relaxed.

What did you talk about?

Travelling adventures and the awkwardness of the photoshoot.

Any awkward moments?

He said he’s been likened to Jack Grealish and I couldn’t quite hold in my laughter.

Good table manners?

Faultless. We shared tapas, and when I mentioned I was vegetarian he agreed to go meat-free with me. He didn’t even criticise me when I ended up ordering the chorizo.

Blind date is Saturday's dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It's been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



Best thing about Thomas?

He was super easy to talk to and has a genuine, warm laugh.

Would you introduce him to your friends?

Why not. I’m sure they’d get on well.

Describe Tom in three words?

Not Jack Grealish.

What do you think he made of you?

Hopefully easy to talk to, probably a bit loud, definitely not vegetarian.

Did you go on somewhere?

After a few cocktails we went elsewhere for tapas and stayed there till midnight.



And … did you kiss?

Nope.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

He missed the last train and my tube broke down – so the transport home.

Marks out of 10?

8.



Would you meet again?

Our paths could definitely cross, but just as friends.

Tom on Ellie

What were you hoping for?

To meet someone I get on with and have a fun evening.

First impressions?

Really pretty and less nervous than me.

What did you talk about?

Travel stories, Covid, machete-wielding cycle thieves, music festivals, the merits of ballroom dancing vs twerking.

Any awkward moments?

I should have gone to the bar with her when we were trying to negotiate free cocktails rather than watching the barman’s look of confusion from afar.

Good table manners?

Impeccable.

Best thing about Ellie?

She’s a 10/10 storyteller.

Would you introduce her to your friends?

They were trying to convince me to bring her to a roller disco afterwards.

I would have, but not on a first date.

Describe Ellie in three words?

Funny, smart, engaging.

What do you think she made of you?

Hopefully that I was good company.

Did you go on somewhere?

We headed to a little Spanish place up the road for tapas and wine until we noticed the place had emptied around us.

And … did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

Not a lot. Maybe a slightly less windy photoshoot?

Marks out of 10?

8.5.

Would you meet again?

I’d definitely like to.

• Ellie and Tom ate at Bubba’s Oasis, Islington N1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com