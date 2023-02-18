Blind date: ‘I couldn’t think of anywhere to take a sober person on a Friday night in Soho’

Blind Dates

Stanley on James

What were you hoping for?

The chance to say I’d tried everything before I retire to a life of spinsterdom.

First impressions?

Handsome and wearing a cool shirt. A bit quiet but I put that down to nerves.

What did you talk about?

I spoke about the fashion industry and we identified parallels with his work. I moaned about cryptocurrency and he told me the plot of his favourite opera.

Most awkward moment?

There were silences that were a touch too long. I accused him of lying about a famous Ukrainian ballet dancer having a Putin tattoo.

Good table manners?

No notes! It felt like Lady and the Tramp, as he was so well mannered while I had a lap full of crumbs. He was nice to the restaurant staff, too.

Best thing about James?

He doesn’t waste energy on things that don’t make him happy.

Would you introduce James to your friends?

Not sure that would be fair on James.

Describe James in three words.

Intelligent, calm, laconic.

What do you think James made of you?

It was impossible to tell: he gave very little away.

Did you go on somewhere?

I couldn’t think of anywhere to take a sober person on a Friday night in Soho.

And … did you kiss?

We didn’t.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

We both ordered the same thing so we didn’t get to see more of what looked like an incredible menu!

Marks out of 10?

Not a lover of ratings, but he let me try his lemon sorbet so I’ll give a big thumbs up.

Would you meet again?

Perhaps in a different setting. I felt James might be more suited to a coffee shop or the opera than central London on a Friday night.





James

James on Stanley

What were you hoping for?

Attraction, engaging conversation and good food.

First impressions?

Warm and engaging.

What did you talk about?

His interest in fashion. Galliano’s home furnishings. My interests in ancient Greek literature and my favourite translation of Homer. Family fragmentation. Our lives in London.

Most awkward moment?

I splashed water in my lap; he dropped a wafer.

Good table manners?

Impeccable – couldn’t have asked for more.

Best thing about Stanley?

He seemed genuinely interested in my background and didn’t have an edge.

Would you introduce Stanley to your friends?

Of course.

Describe Stanley in three words.

Affable, inquisitive, honest.

What do you think Stanley made of you?

I’m not sure. It may have been to do with my lack of an accent or that he liked my shirt.

Did you go on somewhere?

The tube station.

And … did you kiss?

No, there was a warm hug.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

We had shrimp for both courses, so we could have mixed it up a bit. Otherwise the food was great.

Marks out of 10?

8

Would you meet again?

I’d be happy to hang out.

Stanley and James ate at Barrafina, London WC2. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com