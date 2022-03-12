Blind date: ‘I couldn’t hear him chewing – that’s always a good sign’

<span>Photograph: Alicia Canter/the Guardian</span>
Photograph: Alicia Canter/the Guardian

Joanna on David

What were you hoping for?
To meet someone who was good company and easy to talk to (and some chemistry would be a bonus). At worst, make a new friend.

First impressions?
Really warm, a tad nervous, but friendly.

What did you talk about?
Travel. Food. Drink. Dating apps. Work. And what the hell made us sign up for this.

Any awkward moments?
More funny than awkward: he wasn’t sure what to order so asked the waitress for her recommendation for nearly every dish.

Good table manners?
I couldn’t hear him chewing, that’s always a good sign. No complaints.

Best thing about David?
He was really easy to talk to, and his birthday is the day before mine. He also had no problem sharing food.

Would you introduce him to your friends?
Not sure he’d fit in, but yes, I would.

Describe David in three words?
Friendly, chatty, smiley.

What do you think he made of you?
She likes her grub.

Did you go on somewhere?
Only to the train station.

And … did you kiss?
No.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?
Nothing, really. I’d never been on a blind date before, and for a first experience it was pretty painless. David is a genuinely nice guy. I’d maybe have ordered the flatbread just for myself – it was so tasty!

Marks out of 10?
7

Would you meet again?
As friends, for a drink maybe.

David on Joanna

What were you hoping for?
I was so nervous – I felt like I was going to a job interview. I had no expectations.
First impressions?
Joanna was nice and friendly (thank God).

What did you talk about?
Travelling. Food. Board games. And the restaurant – which was especially nice. I loved the way they presented the food.

Any awkward moments?
I don’t think so. If there were any, it was probably because of me.

Good table manners?
No complaints.

Best thing about Joanna?
She was so relaxed, kind and friendly.

Would you introduce her to your friends?
Yes.

Describe Joanna in three words?
Kind, friendly, approachable.

What do you think she made of you?
I have no idea. I hope she enjoyed my company.

Did you go on somewhere?
Unfortunately not. I had to work the next day.

And … did you kiss?
I gave her a sneaky kiss on the cheek when we left.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?
Nothing. Joanna was nice. The food and service at the restaurant were brilliant. The photoshoot was fun.

Marks out of 10?
8

Would you meet again?
As friends, yes.

Blind date is Saturday’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.

What questions will I be asked?
We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?
No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Can I pick the photograph?
No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?
Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?
Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?
No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Will you find me The One?
We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?
Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply
Email blind.date@theguardian.com

David and Joanna ate at 26 Grains, London SE1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com

