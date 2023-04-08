Blind date: ‘There was confusion between hare – which was on the menu – and hair’

Aidan - Blind Date April 8 2023

Aidan on Richard



What were you hoping for?

A fun, politics-free evening. Something stimulating rather than challenging – it was Saturday night, after all.

First impressions?

He wasn’t on his phone. Smiling, open, friendly.

What did you talk about?

Italy. Families. Cycling in London. Football (not my normal go-to subject). Battersea power station. Cooking.

Most awkward moment?

Getting confused between hare and hair. Hare was on the menu (Richard had pie, I had braised – first time for both of us) and hair – on the head – which you could say is a strong point for neither of us. Our waitress was very understanding.

Good table manners?

Impeccable. Good napkin skills.

Best thing about Richard?

Positive about everything. I would imagine he’s very kind to everyone he meets.

Would you introduce Richard to your friends?

You couldn’t not like Richard.

Blind date is Saturday’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What questions will I be asked?

We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?

No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?

Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Story continues

Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com

Describe Richard in three words.

Positive, thoughtful, smiley.

What do you think Richard made of you?

That I wasn’t too serious, I hope. I tried not to interview him.

Did you go on somewhere?

We stayed for a cocktail at the restaurant.

And … did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I wish I’d ordered two puddings – the food was so good.

Marks out of 10?

7.

Would you meet again?

Maybe. The spark wasn’t there but we agreed we both need to see Abba Voyage.

Richard on Aidan



What were you hoping for?

I was hoping to meet someone new who wouldn’t just disappear after one chat …

First impressions?

We’d never met before but I felt as though I knew him already! He came across as very relaxed and comfortable in my company.

What did you talk about?

Music. Family. LGBTQ+ matters.

Most awkward moment?

I can honestly say there weren’t any awkward moments. Aidan made me feel quite at ease all evening.

Good table manners?

Impeccable.

Best thing about Aidan?

He was very polite and not overbearing.

Would you introduce Aidan to your friends?

Certainly, he would fit right in. They would like him straight away.

Related: Blind date: ‘I showed him a scar from my woodworking class’

Describe Aidan in three words.

Gentlemanly, open, engaging.

What do you think Aidan made of you?

Not sure. I hope I didn’t talk too much and take over the conversation.

Did you go on somewhere?

We both had things scheduled for Sunday, but were very surprised how late it was. It was a full evening.

And … did you kiss?

Just a little peck.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

That we had more time: it seemed to go so fast.

Marks out of 10?

10.

Would you meet again?

We’ve made plans to see Abba Voyage.

Richard and Aidan ate at Quo Vadis, London W1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com