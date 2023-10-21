Blind date: ‘We both opted for tequila shots over dessert – the waitress seemed impressed’

Harry on River

What were you hoping for?

Ideally, someone to double my income and wardrobe with, but also just a nice evening doing something slightly outside my comfort zone.

First impressions?

Relieved – I knew very quickly that the evening wasn’t going to be awkward or hard work.

What did you talk about?

London. Fashion. Horror movies. Our reasons for going on a blind date.

Most awkward moment?

It was kinda funny when we both opted for tequila shots over dessert – the waitress seemed impressed.

Good table manners?

10 out of 10, and it was sharing plates of sushi, so extra tricky!

Best thing about River?

Super warm and easy to talk to. He put me at ease straight away.

Would you introduce River to your friends?

Sure.

Describe River in three words.

Tall, handsome, fun.

What do you think River made of you?

The conversation flowed (and so did the drinks) so I’ll take that as a sign they enjoyed my company.

Did you go on somewhere?

A very busy pub that the waitress recommended.

And ... did you kiss?

Nope.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

I’d have ordered more at the restaurant: the food was great, but after drinks at the pub, I was starving and ended up getting a kebab on the way home.

Blind date is Saturday’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here.



What questions will I be asked?

We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?

No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Story continues

Can I pick the photograph?

No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?

Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?

Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?

No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Will you find me The One?

We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?

Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply

Email blind.date@theguardian.com

Marks out of 10?

8.

Would you meet again?

We swapped numbers so yeah maybe. Hard to tell if there was romantic chemistry, but I would be up for finding out.

River on Harry

What were you hoping for?

To meet someone new and interesting, and hopefully enjoy some great food!

First impressions?

Sweet and friendly. I liked his style. He was there earlier than me, which is a plus in my book.

What did you talk about?

Home towns. Family. Living and dating in London. Jobs and ambitions. A shared love of horror films.

Most awkward moment?

The waitress not being able to find my name in the booking system.

Good table manners?

Yes, able to use chopsticks proficiently and happy to share food!

Best thing about Harry?

He suggested we have a shot of tequila for dessert.

Would you introduce Harry to your friends?

Yes. He’s easy to get along with and would fit in well.

Describe Harry in three words.

Friendly, easygoing, fun.

What do you think Harry made of you?

Laid-back and funny I hope. Maybe a bit talkative: I did blather on at times.

Did you go on somewhere?

We went to a pub nearby.

And ... did you kiss?

No, we hugged goodbye.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

The pub we went to afterwards wasn’t really our vibe.

Marks out of 10?

8.

Would you meet again?

Yes, we had a lot in common and I feel like there’s more we can talk about.

Harry and River ate at The Freak Scene, London SW6. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com