Blind date: ‘It would have been better if he hadn’t had to stop for a takeaway on the way home’

Adriana on Streisand

Adriana

What were you hoping for?

A good night, some delish food and to meet someone fun and exciting.

First impressions?

Polite, smart and good-looking, if a little flustered.

What did you talk about?

Work, family, life ambitions, French music and his food preferences.

Any awkward moments?

He didn’t like the tasting menu, so that was kind of awkward. The waiter noticed and apologised and offered him some cauliflower tempura instead. He didn’t seem much of a fan of that either, and said he might have to get a takeaway on the way home.

Good table manners?

I’m sure they are great but I didn’t really get to see them because he didn’t eat much, but he was very polite to the waiter – even if he did mutter under his breath about the cauliflower.

Best thing about Streisand?

His musical tastes: he likes reggaeton. He also seemed very kind, hardworking and family-orientated.

Would you introduce him to your friends?

I think he might find us all a bit much.

Describe Streisand in three words?

Opinionated, driven, serious.

What do you think he made of you?

I have no idea, he was hard to read.

Did you go on somewhere?

We walked to the tube.

If it weren’t for physical distancing, would you have kissed?

It wasn’t the vibe.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

It might have been a more enjoyable night for him if he could have left without needing to stop for a takeaway on the way home!

Marks out of 10?

7

Would you meet again?

Maybe as friends.

Streisand on Adriana

Streisand

What were you hoping for?

To meet a new friend, and that it might lead to romance further down the line.

First impressions?

Nice eyes, easy going, good energy.

What did you talk about?

Politics, family, our upbringings, work, how intense bachata dancing is.

Any awkward moments?

She is a reporter for a red-top …

Good table manners?

Very good.

Best thing about Adriana?

Her keenness to listen and debate with people who have different opinions.

Would you introduce her to your friends?

My friends would embrace her with open arms.

Describe Adriana in three words?

Thoughtful, adventurous, and a good listener.

What do you think she made of you?

Someone who struggles to eat food that he has never tried before.

Did you go on somewhere?

Nah. It was getting late and we both had to get up early in the morning.

If it weren’t for physical distancing, would you have kissed?

Well, I did give her two kisses on the cheek as we said goodbye.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?

The food. I wasn’t full.

Marks out of 10?

7

Would you meet again?

I gave her my number but haven’t heard back.

Adriana and Streisand ate at Turnips Borough Market, London SE1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com